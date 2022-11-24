Read full article on original website
Hypertension Inside Your Eye Could Be Making It Age Faster, Scientists Say
Just like most parts of the human body, our eyes gradually deteriorate over time. A new study now shows how stress can accelerate this aging process, a discovery that could help us treat eye problems that develop as we get older, including the group of diseases responsible for vision loss known as glaucoma. While the research is based on tests carried out on mice, the team thinks the same principles are likely to apply to human eyes as well. A common consequence of psychological stress in even the healthiest of humans is a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP, aka ocular hypertension), or...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress
How can bats harbor so many viruses without developing symptoms?
Bats are asymptomatic carriers of a multitude of viruses that are pathogenic to most other mammals. How has their immune system evolved to shield them from these pathogens?. A team of scientists—the majority affiliated with the CNRS, Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, and ENS de Lyon—has just published an article in Science Advances addressing that question.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of antibody structure could lead to treatment for Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever virus
A research team led by the University of California, Riverside, has discovered important details about how therapeutically relevant human monoclonal antibodies can protect against Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever virus, or CCHFV. Their work, which appears in the journal Nature Communications, could lead to the development of targeted therapeutics for infected patients.
MedicalXpress
D-Amino acids: Signaling severity in viral infection
Just as bricks are key components in constructing a building, molecules known as amino acids are essential components in constructing proteins in the body. Recently, researchers in Japan investigated the role of a particular group of amino acids, known as D-amino acids, in the progression of viruses like influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
studyfinds.org
New cancer vaccine successfully boosts immune system, shrinks tumors in mice
BETHESDA, Md. — An experimental cancer vaccine has successfully triggered significant tumor regression during lab tests on mice. The new drug offers hope that scientists are moving closer to an effective treatment for all forms of the disease, according to a team with the National Institutes of Health. Researchers...
Creepy HIV memory forces a patient's immune system to keep him always sick
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) limits HIV infection to very low levels in the blood by using anti-HIV medicines. Still, patients living with even controlled HIV infection are found to be at risk of chronic inflammation that further leads to heart and brain disorders, but why?. A team of researchers at George...
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
Scientists debate the role of a virus in multiple sclerosis
An 1975 electron microscope image reveals several spherical Epstein-Barr virus particles. Fred Murphy/CDCA recent study offers the strongest evidence yet of the link between Epstein-Barr virus and MS. Not everyone is convinced.
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
How A Leaky Gut Can Worsen Your Asthma Symptoms
Research tells us that our gut is connected to almost every aspect of our overall health. Read on to find out how a leaky gut may worsen asthma symptoms.
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
When your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how the immune system reacts during infections, vaccination and autoimmune diseases where the body starts attacking itself. While inflammation is commonly associated with the pain of an injury or the many diseases it can cause, it is an important part of the normal immune response. The problems arise when this normally helpful function...
Fighting aggressive blood cancer ages and exhausts immune cells, study suggests
The most aggressive form of blood cancer ages immune cells and drives them to exhaustion, research suggests.According to the study, the immune cells are so exhausted their ability to fight the disease is significantly impaired.Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Centre in America found that as a result, patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) – a type of blood cancer – are often unlikely to respond to treatment.The cancer progresses quickly, is difficult to treat and has a high relapse rate – just one in five patients survive beyond five years of their diagnosis, researchers say.The...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Medical News Today
What are the different types of inflammatory arthritis?
Doctors define inflammatory arthritis by classic symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, tenderness, and joint pain. There are many types of inflammatory arthritis, including gout, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Inflammatory arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system releases inflammatory chemicals and...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
