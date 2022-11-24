Read full article on original website
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Luka Doncic says Giannis Antetokounmpo 'the best player in the NBA' after Bucks hand Mavs fourth straight loss
MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, 124-115, in the latest matchup between two of the league's best and most unique players. Though competitive on the floor, the dueling MVP candidates share a mutual respect for the other's abilities.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
Warriors slowly regaining championship form thanks to Klay Thompson's patience, new role for Draymond Green
SAN FRANCISCO -- Since the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the NBA landscape in the mid-2010s, one thing has been a certainty: They play fast. Trying to clamp down the brakes on the pace-and-space attack would be akin to holding up a stop sign in front of a bullet train or telling Usain Bolt to take it easy for the first 30 meters of a sprint.
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
Lakers locker room leaders believe team is a few players away from becoming legitimate contender, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers may have started 2-10, but they've clawed their way back to respectability with a 5-1 stretch that included wins without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At 7-11, the Lakers are within striking distance of the top 10 in the Western Conference standings which would grant them entry into the play-in round at the end of the season. That, in itself, would hardly represent an admirable outcome, but during this streak of victories, the Lakers have come to see the potential this group has.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins playing best basketball of his career, but he'll have an uphill All-Star climb
When Andrew Wiggins was named an All-Star starter last season, the discourse around him turned a bit ugly. He was a superb player for the Warriors, but the moment he received what many believed to be an unwarranted slot typically reserved for the game's elite, all the talk, at least for a minute, shifted from Wiggins' legitimate merits to whether he ranked as the worst starter in All-Star history.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday
Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 17 Games
Mitch Marner scored just 52 seconds into the second period against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The forward is just one game away from tying the franchise's consecutive point streak record of 18 games.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Struggles continue in Week 12 loss
Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers. He added eight yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. Wilson's struggles continued in the first half, as he threw for only 53 yards and fumbled just outside the red zone en route to a 10-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get much better after halftime outside of a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Johnson late in the fourth. Wilson's underwhelming play is the primary reason for Denver's ugly 3-8 record heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
