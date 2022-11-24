ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

McMillian's 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa

PHOENIX (AP) Chance McMillian's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night. McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency

Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness

Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort

Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday

Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne will likely have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Warriors slowly regaining championship form thanks to Klay Thompson's patience, new role for Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO -- Since the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the NBA landscape in the mid-2010s, one thing has been a certainty: They play fast. Trying to clamp down the brakes on the pace-and-space attack would be akin to holding up a stop sign in front of a bullet train or telling Usain Bolt to take it easy for the first 30 meters of a sprint.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?

The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Lakers locker room leaders believe team is a few players away from becoming legitimate contender, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers may have started 2-10, but they've clawed their way back to respectability with a 5-1 stretch that included wins without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At 7-11, the Lakers are within striking distance of the top 10 in the Western Conference standings which would grant them entry into the play-in round at the end of the season. That, in itself, would hardly represent an admirable outcome, but during this streak of victories, the Lakers have come to see the potential this group has.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely

Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
BOSTON, MA

