Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating after man found dead in car in west Phoenix
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
'He is going to be missed in the community': Loved ones gather to honor Valley teacher, coach killed in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — The community came together on Sunday to remember the life and love of a Valley teacher shot and killed in central Phoenix on Friday night. Phoenix police say that 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and later died from his injuries while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland,
Valley woman missing since May found dead
Roberta Braden, 80, was reported missing in May. Phoenix police say her remains were found this month in a remote area of South Mountain.
Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal still searching for answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly three weeks after surveillance video captured a Valley chef leaving work on the night of Nov. 5, there are still very few details about how he ended up in the canal near 7th and Dunlap Avenues. “For me it feels like I’m in a nightmare....
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot Denogean Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, the place where he was shot and killed.
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Man appears to have been struck and killed on I-17 in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX - A man's body was found on I-17 near Northern Avenue in Phoenix, and he's believed to have been hit by an oncoming car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 27. "There was an initial report of a male lying on the...
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
Man in wheelchair killed after hit-and-run incident in Phoenix
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said. Jeremy Ortiz, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, KNXV-TV reported. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 6:48 p.m. MST, according to the television station....
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September
PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September. Wilser Creme is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and drug possession. On September 26, Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th and Missouri Avenues for reports...
Arizona teen still recovering from serious injuries 2 months after dirt bike accident
PHOENIX - It has been two months since a Phoenix area teen was seriously hurt in a dirt bike accident. Christian Fox, 14, was injured on Sept. 24 while riding a dirt bike at Arizona Cycle Park. His father, David Fox, was on his dirt bike when he saw his son take a fall.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Party in Phoenix After Attempted Murder Arrest
Blueface and Chrisean Rock aren't sweating his arrest for attempted murder ... 'cause they partied their faces off last weekend, just days after he was in handcuffs. The rapper couple attended two different events in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. The first was hosted by CR at a club called Monarch, where she brought out her BF ... the 2nd was helmed by Blueface himself at a joint called Tru Ultra Lounge.
