Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Acquiring Conor Timmons, When the Defenseman Might Play

The Maple Leafs GM says acquiring another defenseman was a priority before Morgan Rielly was injured this week and adds that the prospect can help now but is also a future play.

NEWARK — Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says Conor Timmins is clear and "100 percent healthy" and will join the team at practice in Minnesota on Thursday.

"He's a bigger guy that we have and we know he's competitive," Dubas told reporters before his team played against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. "The way he thinks the way he's able to make plays and reliable both offensively and defensively. And he's just 24. There's a lot there to work with."

The Maple Leafs acquired the defenseman in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for 6-foot-8 forward prospect Curtis Douglas. The Leafs GM said they had been trying to flip one of their forward prospects before Morgan Rielly injured his knee during the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

Although he's fully healthy, it's unclear when the Timmins may get into the lineup.

"I'll leave that up to Sheldon [Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe] and the coaches," Dubas said. "He hasn't played in an NHL game since mid-October so there's no rush."

The Leafs can have Timmins occupying one of the team's 23 active roster spots leaving the flexibility to move two other players in and out of the lineup.

"For us with him, it's a guy we think can help now but it's also a future play," Dubas explained.

Timmins has been limited to just 41 NHL games spread over four years due to various injuries. He's had to deal with neck and knee injuries this year alone while recovering from a concussion earlier in his NHL tenure.

Before Rielly was injured, the Leafs had already been without Jake Muzzin (out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury) and TJ Brodie (oblique injury).

Dubas confirmed that Brodie is not expected to return before the end of the team's current four-game road trip unless there is "a rapid improvement."

Rielly's timeline is still left to the long-term injured reserve-required 10 games and 24 days dating back to Monday's injury.

Wayne Simmonds cleared waivers just minutes before word of Toronto's trade with Arizona came to light. He was sent down to the Toronto Marlies to make room on the active roster.