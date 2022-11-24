Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO