FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Bay News 9
'It's the best feeling,' Hero says of helping others through her non-proit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Fee Smith is a dynamo when it comes to helping others. She is the founder of the non-profit Diamondstud Foundation Inc. which she began about 10 years ago. Its’ mission includes many projects. What You Need To Know. Fee Smith runs the non-profit Diamondstud...
Bay News 9
Talbot House lends helping hands to the homeless
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's homeless population has grown worse since the pandemic and the results can be seen across the state. Times have been really tough for a lot of people, which can make it much harder to have the will to give. But in Polk County, there are still people and organizations that are doing everything they can to help others.
Bay News 9
Local Christmas tree seller fights shortage, inflation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dry weather over the summer months and heightened demand in recent years has fueled a Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. A Christmas tree shortage is affecting the country. One St. Petersburg business, Gallagher's Christmas Trees, has been able to keep costs...
Bay News 9
St. Pete businesses prep for Small Business Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The National Retail Federation said 166.3 million shoppers are expected to hit the stores this holiday weekend, and according to a survey from Bankrate.com, Small Business Saturday may be gaining on Black Friday in popularity. The personal finance site said 59% of those surveyed said they planned to shop on Saturday, compared to 56% who said they planned to look for deals on Friday.
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Bay News 9
100 million expected to shop online for Cyber Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — If you are planning on shopping for the holidays online today, you won’t be alone. Nearly 100 million people are expected to make at least one Cyber Monday purchase today. What You Need To Know. Cyber Monday has arrived. 100 million people expected to make...
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man actually diving into the Florida water to save the one thing you need for the occasion – an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne...
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay News 9
Woman dies in test drive crash outside Florida car lot
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership. The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County...
Woman Seriously Injured In Dunedin Thanksgiving Day Fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. – A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. Dunedin Fire Rescue received the initial call at 9:10 AM for a working structure fire at 1695 Lakeview Ln #D. The first units arriving
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
CBS42.com
What stores are open on Thanksgiving this year? Which ones are closed?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you forget to buy cranberry sauce? Run out of chicken broth?. If you need something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner, you may be wondering which stores are open. A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be closed to let workers enjoy the...
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
