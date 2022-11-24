ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Talbot House lends helping hands to the homeless

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's homeless population has grown worse since the pandemic and the results can be seen across the state. Times have been really tough for a lot of people, which can make it much harder to have the will to give. But in Polk County, there are still people and organizations that are doing everything they can to help others.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Local Christmas tree seller fights shortage, inflation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dry weather over the summer months and heightened demand in recent years has fueled a Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. A Christmas tree shortage is affecting the country. One St. Petersburg business, Gallagher's Christmas Trees, has been able to keep costs...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete businesses prep for Small Business Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The National Retail Federation said 166.3 million shoppers are expected to hit the stores this holiday weekend, and according to a survey from Bankrate.com, Small Business Saturday may be gaining on Black Friday in popularity. The personal finance site said 59% of those surveyed said they planned to shop on Saturday, compared to 56% who said they planned to look for deals on Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tourcounsel.com

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

100 million expected to shop online for Cyber Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are planning on shopping for the holidays online today, you won’t be alone. Nearly 100 million people are expected to make at least one Cyber Monday purchase today. What You Need To Know. Cyber Monday has arrived. 100 million people expected to make...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Woman dies in test drive crash outside Florida car lot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership. The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
CBS42.com

What stores are open on Thanksgiving this year? Which ones are closed?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you forget to buy cranberry sauce? Run out of chicken broth?. If you need something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner, you may be wondering which stores are open. A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be closed to let workers enjoy the...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy