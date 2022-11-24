ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Where is Emma? The 12-year-old girl has been missing since Monday, Broward detectives say

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Emma Bleidt was last seen around 1 p.m. near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane in Tamarac, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

She is described as five feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

