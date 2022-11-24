Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Dog dies in house fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog died Monday in a house fire east of town. Units from Hutchinson and Buhler were dispatched to 910 E. Obee Road around 6:10 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a home. Crews fought the fire from outside the house until they had enough water on the scene to go inside. Once inside, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
Andale wins fourth straight Kansas high school state championship, 51st straight game
Andale has now shut out its last three opponents in the state championship game.
