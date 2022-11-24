HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog died Monday in a house fire east of town. Units from Hutchinson and Buhler were dispatched to 910 E. Obee Road around 6:10 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a home. Crews fought the fire from outside the house until they had enough water on the scene to go inside. Once inside, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

