Great Bend, KS

Dog dies in house fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog died Monday in a house fire east of town. Units from Hutchinson and Buhler were dispatched to 910 E. Obee Road around 6:10 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a home. Crews fought the fire from outside the house until they had enough water on the scene to go inside. Once inside, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Loren Unruh, age 79

Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
GREAT BEND, KS
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
RICE COUNTY, KS

