UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO