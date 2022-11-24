Read full article on original website
Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man
A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash
Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Two Arrests for Drugs
Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop near Seaford Friday night. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. Troopers contacted the driver, 45 year old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and the passenger 44 year old Deshawn Magee of Seaford. A computer check showed Deshields had a suspended license and an active warrant out of JP Court. He was arrested. While speaking with Magee troopers saw suspected drugs in plain view and he was arrested after a short struggle with police.
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
HR worker was harassed after she said veterans should be hired for county job, lawsuit says
A former human resources specialist for Sussex County has sued the board of commissioners, claiming she endured a hostile work environment after protesting that two veterans — one of them disabled — had not been included on a list of potential job candidates. Tami Vandergroef, 51, says in...
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Deadly Fire in Hartly Under Investigation
Hartly firefighters were called for a 2 alarm residential fire on Brittney Lane just before 3pm Saturday. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke pouring from a single story home. State Fire Marshal says a 66 year old man was found deceased in the home. Firefighters from Camden-Wyoming, Dover and Marydel assisted or provided back up. The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy. Damage is estimated at $50,000. No other injuries were reported.
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
UPDATED: Family Members Report Body of Missing Boater has been Recovered
UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
Cambridge woman arrested on more than 250 counts of fraud, theft
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman arrested earlier this year for fraud is facing additional charges. In September, 22-year-old Jayonna Best was arrested on 120 counts of theft and fraud after it was discovered that she was allegedly photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites. Since this arrest, police say 38 additional victims have come forward with more than $80,000 of merchandise/services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant
Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
