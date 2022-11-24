Pleasant Grove Advances To The Semifinals Of The AHSAA Class 5A Playoffs With Double Overtime Victory Over Arab (Pics, Game Summary & more)

Read full article on original website
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Hayes ‘on point’ against Sylvania as Bulldogs head back to another state title game
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter, then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions — accounting for seven of them himself — leading them to a 55-22 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals at the Field of Champions Friday.
thecutoffnews.com
Strong Second Half Pushes BSC Women's Basketball Past Huntingdon
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Miles College Lady Bears Open Conference Slate With Win
thecutoffnews.com
Defense Helps Miles Men's Basketball To Win Over CAU
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo's Bertolette Sets School Record in 89-70 Win Over No. 15 UAH
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Earns First Win of the Season in Dominant Fashion
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Volleyball Lands Three on D2CCA South All-Region Team
thecutoffnews.com
22 Birmingham-Southern Panthers Earn All-Conference Awards
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern College's Hood, Marsden, & West Earn Academic Recognition
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl
If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
Alabama Football Rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide moved up to sixth following its win over the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru
Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Orion Amphitheater’s big 2022 numbers, 2023 changes, proposed Birmingham amphitheater impact
During The Black Keys’ late-August concert at Orion Amphitheater, it started raining. “Raining to the point where no logical person stands in the rain. It wasn’t just like a drizzle,” recalls Ben Lovett. In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician with his own band, folk-pop combo...
thecutoffnews.com
Pioneer Holiday Home Tour Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society - Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 - 2 pm till 4 pm
The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Teacher’s Remains to Be Flown Into Space. Katherine Joseph is receiving...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th
Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
WAFF
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
HPD: One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a local Walmart where one was injured.
