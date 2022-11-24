Pleasant Grove Advances To The Semifinals Of The AHSAA Class 5A Playoffs With Double Overtime Victory Over Arab (Pics, Game Summary & more)

The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO