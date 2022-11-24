ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove Advances To The Semifinals Of The AHSAA Class 5A Playoffs With Double Overtime Victory Over Arab (Pics, Game Summary & more)

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 5 days ago
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s Hayes ‘on point’ against Sylvania as Bulldogs head back to another state title game

PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter, then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions — accounting for seven of them himself — leading them to a 55-22 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals at the Field of Champions Friday.
PIEDMONT, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Strong Second Half Pushes BSC Women's Basketball Past Huntingdon

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles College Lady Bears Open Conference Slate With Win

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Defense Helps Miles Men's Basketball To Win Over CAU

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo's Bertolette Sets School Record in 89-70 Win Over No. 15 UAH

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Earns First Win of the Season in Dominant Fashion

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Volleyball Lands Three on D2CCA South All-Region Team

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

22 Birmingham-Southern Panthers Earn All-Conference Awards

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern College's Hood, Marsden, & West Earn Academic Recognition

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sporting News

Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl

If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru

Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
MADISON, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Pioneer Holiday Home Tour Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society - Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 - 2 pm till 4 pm

The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Teacher’s Remains to Be Flown Into Space. Katherine Joseph is receiving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th

Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

