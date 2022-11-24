Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Overland Park man identified as the victim of a deadly Spring Hill construction site accident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's office has identified the victim of a deadly construction site accident in Spring Hill, Kansas. At the request of the Spring Hill Police Department, The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a death investigation at a construction site located. The...
KMBC.com
KCK police say a child died in an accidental shooting Monday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after a child died Monday in what appears to an accidental shooting. Authorities said officers were called just after 12 p.m. to the 3600 block of North 123rd Street and found a child, believed to be about 4 or 5 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound.
KMBC.com
Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. Deputies reported to the lake, located...
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
KMBC.com
KCPD says two people are dead and another is injured following a Sunday afternoon shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after two people were killed Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., police say officers were called to the area of 38th Street and Garfield on the sound of shots fire. At the scene, officers were directed to two...
KMBC.com
Man being treated for severe burns after townhome fire Friday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was taken to a hospital Friday evening after he was hurt in a fire at a townhome. Firefighters were called about 6 p.m. to Northwest Mokane Avenue near Caney Creek Drive in Kansas City and reported smoke and fire coming from the structure when they arrived.
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged in Jefferson City double homicide
A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a double homicide in Jefferson City. It happened early Saturday morning at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Damien Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed Skylar Smock,...
californiaexaminer.net
A Kansas Man Is Accused Of Kidnapping A Nebraska Woman Who Was Last Seen At Her Home
According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.
kjluradio.com
THIRD UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
THIRD UPDATE: On Monday, November 28, 2022, Damien Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by...
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
KMBC.com
KCPD officers surround home after teen calls 911 to report domestic violence incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department surrounded a home Thanksgiving afternoon after a teen called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. Police said officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of East 28th Street on a disturbance call shortly...
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
Armed man impersonated delivery driver to rob employees, Gladstone police say
Gladstone police say a man dressed as a delivery driver and then pulled a weapon and robbed employees at a Kansas City-area business.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 71 Highway near Bannister Road
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on northbound 71 Highway, just past Bannister Road.
