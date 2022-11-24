ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
QB switch does nothing to help improve terrible Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills for Kyle Allen this week with coach Lovie Smith saying the switch gave them their best chance to win against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, it led to yet another embarrassing loss in a season full of them to keep the...
HOUSTON, TX
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Commanders run game lets Heinicke be himself and win games

When the subject of Taylor Heinicke 's quarterback play came up after the latest Washington Commanders win, coach Ron Rivera summed it up pretty succinctly. “Taylor,” Rivera said with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s what we’re expecting: make some plays, do a couple things that, you know — ugh. But then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI

