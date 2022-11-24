Read full article on original website
Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
Cal Coach Justin Wilcox's Post-Season Focuses on Hiring and Recruiting
Wilcox is hiring two new assistants while trying to solidify and add to his roster.
Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future
Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such.
QB switch does nothing to help improve terrible Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills for Kyle Allen this week with coach Lovie Smith saying the switch gave them their best chance to win against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, it led to yet another embarrassing loss in a season full of them to keep the...
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Commanders run game lets Heinicke be himself and win games
When the subject of Taylor Heinicke 's quarterback play came up after the latest Washington Commanders win, coach Ron Rivera summed it up pretty succinctly. “Taylor,” Rivera said with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s what we’re expecting: make some plays, do a couple things that, you know — ugh. But then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things.”
Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully.
Panthers' Wilks building case to be full-time head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way.
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
NFL Week 12 drip check: Justin Jefferson carries on Virgil Abloh's legacy; Myles Garret dons dinosaur suit
The best game day fits from NFL Week 12, which include brands built or impacted by the late Virgil Abloh.
