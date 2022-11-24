ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street

On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC13 Houston

'A Christmas miracle': Woman kidnapped as child reunites with family 51 years later

HALTOM CITY, Texas -- It's a feeling Alta Apantenco doesn't ever want to let go of. She finally saw her daughter, Melissa Highsmith after 51 years, WFAA reported. "I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake. I'm just elated. I can't describe my feelings," Alta said. "I'm just so happy to see my daughter I didn't ever think I would ever see again."
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
fox4news.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton

DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
DENTON, TX
