Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
Missing Fort Worth woman says she has reunited with her family -- 51 years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Melissa Highsmith’s case was one of the oldest missing persons cases in the country. But three days ago, her life changed forever. The family said a 23andMe DNA case linked the family together. In a sit-down interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like...
myfoxzone.com
Jim Lane, longtime Tarrant County attorney and defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
Who is Atatiana Jefferson? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Even at an early age, family and friends knew Atatiana Jefferson planned to make a name for herself. Now, her name is a cry for justice from people who learned about her life, because of her death. Amber and Ashley Carr admired their younger sister...
Fort Worth man rushes drive-by shooting victim to the hospital, possibly saving his life
A neighbor is being called a hero for rushing a badly wounded man to a Fort Worth hospital following a drive-by shooting over the weekend. Police believe the victim was in his car when he was wounded by someone driving by on Richmond Avenue
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
fox4news.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested After Police Respond to Domestic Violence Call
A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested Monday related to a domestic violence incident. The Fort Worth Police Department said Monday afternoon that officer Derek Maly was arrested sometime Monday by Saginaw Police responding to a domestic violence incident. Fort Worth Police said the incident...
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
ABC13 Houston
'A Christmas miracle': Woman kidnapped as child reunites with family 51 years later
HALTOM CITY, Texas -- It's a feeling Alta Apantenco doesn't ever want to let go of. She finally saw her daughter, Melissa Highsmith after 51 years, WFAA reported. "I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake. I'm just elated. I can't describe my feelings," Alta said. "I'm just so happy to see my daughter I didn't ever think I would ever see again."
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
fox4news.com
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
WFAA
