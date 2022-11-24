HALTOM CITY, Texas -- It's a feeling Alta Apantenco doesn't ever want to let go of. She finally saw her daughter, Melissa Highsmith after 51 years, WFAA reported. "I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake. I'm just elated. I can't describe my feelings," Alta said. "I'm just so happy to see my daughter I didn't ever think I would ever see again."

HALTOM CITY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO