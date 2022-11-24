ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit

Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus

St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The problem with Bethlehem Area schools’ mysterious internal investigation | Turkeys & Trophies

We assume the Bethlehem Area School Board has taken appropriate action when it comes to unspecified allegations that were recently made against Superintendent Joseph Roy. It’s merely an assumption because we don’t know for sure that the board’s decision this week to tap an ex-judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation is related to the allegations against Roy. And that’s a problem. Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, the school board and Roy acknowledged that they’re working to address an “unfounded allegation” against Roy. The nature of the allegation is a mystery, but school board President Michael Faccinetto noted it wasn’t serious enough to warrant suspending Roy. Fast forward to Monday night. The school board unanimously approved hiring former Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano to conduct an internal investigation of some sort. That’s about all anyone in the know will state publicly. “Neither the district nor I cannot comment on any legal or personnel matters,” Roy said. If Roy is the subject of the investigation, what’s stopping him from saying so? If he isn’t the subject, whose right to due process or privacy is he violating by confirming it’s another, unidentified district employee? The district’s payroll includes more than 1,700 full-time employees at last count. There’s not much of a guilty-by-process-of-elimination argument to be made with those numbers. These allegations against Roy are out there. He is the top educator at one of the largest school districts in the state and has an elevated public profile given his passionate (and commendable) advocacy for public schools. Dancing around this matter by invoking policies that aren’t applicable is the wrong approach. Roy deserves a thorough investigation before most details of the case are released. That said, there’s a difference between protecting the integrity of the investigation and stonewalling a concerned public. This seems more like stonewalling. It sows doubt over the district’s professionalism and fuels rumors that malign Roy. Everyone involved would be wise to err more on the side of transparency.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say

A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds

Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home

SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
SPARROW BUSH, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy