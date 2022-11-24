Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Related
Easton lights the peace candle, thanks city couple for year-round lights (PHOTOS)
It’s a symbol of Easton pride, of the downtown as a shopping destination and of the universal wish for peace. The towering Peace Candle was lit Saturday night, unofficially signaling the start of the holiday season in Easton. Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. read a proclamation in Centre Square on Saturday declaring Easton a “city of peace.”
Smile, Bethlehem, you’re on camera: Hallmark to livestream Christmas City through December
It’s been said, many times and many ways: Bethlehem’s Main Street looks like a Hallmark movie during the holidays. With a new initiative announced on Monday, it more or less is. A really, really long Hallmark movie. During a brief press conference Monday morning on Main Street, Senior...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit
Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
Nine leftovers from Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving football feast
No. 115: Easton, Phillipsburg football teams meet on Thanksgiving Day 2022 — Clearing out a gravy- and cranberry-stained notebook from a very full Thanksgiving Day of football at Lafayette…. Defense!. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
The problem with Bethlehem Area schools’ mysterious internal investigation | Turkeys & Trophies
We assume the Bethlehem Area School Board has taken appropriate action when it comes to unspecified allegations that were recently made against Superintendent Joseph Roy. It’s merely an assumption because we don’t know for sure that the board’s decision this week to tap an ex-judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation is related to the allegations against Roy. And that’s a problem. Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, the school board and Roy acknowledged that they’re working to address an “unfounded allegation” against Roy. The nature of the allegation is a mystery, but school board President Michael Faccinetto noted it wasn’t serious enough to warrant suspending Roy. Fast forward to Monday night. The school board unanimously approved hiring former Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano to conduct an internal investigation of some sort. That’s about all anyone in the know will state publicly. “Neither the district nor I cannot comment on any legal or personnel matters,” Roy said. If Roy is the subject of the investigation, what’s stopping him from saying so? If he isn’t the subject, whose right to due process or privacy is he violating by confirming it’s another, unidentified district employee? The district’s payroll includes more than 1,700 full-time employees at last count. There’s not much of a guilty-by-process-of-elimination argument to be made with those numbers. These allegations against Roy are out there. He is the top educator at one of the largest school districts in the state and has an elevated public profile given his passionate (and commendable) advocacy for public schools. Dancing around this matter by invoking policies that aren’t applicable is the wrong approach. Roy deserves a thorough investigation before most details of the case are released. That said, there’s a difference between protecting the integrity of the investigation and stonewalling a concerned public. This seems more like stonewalling. It sows doubt over the district’s professionalism and fuels rumors that malign Roy. Everyone involved would be wise to err more on the side of transparency.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say
A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
Easton antique and vintage goods store closing for now. Owner hopes it’s not permanent.
A store focusing on antique and vintage goods for over a decade on South Third Street plans to close this weekend in Easton. But its current owner is holding out hope it isn’t for good. Salvage Goods, 24 S. Third St., will shutter for now at 5 p.m. Sunday....
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
Lehigh County sheriff is running for 3rd term, cites ‘more work to be done’
Two-term Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna has announced his intent to run for another four years in office. Hanna, 66, a Republican who worked 34 years for the Allentown Police Department and rose to chief, was first elected sheriff in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2019. On April 8, 2021,...
Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds
Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home
SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
Easton’s recent efforts to improve pedestrian safety are long overdue | Letter
It is good to see the City of Easton taking steps to improve pedestrian safety at Centre Square and in the vicinity of the free bridge. It should be noted that the renovations to both sites will also enhance the recent boom in restaurant, retail and commercial development in those areas. Coincidence? Methinks not.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0