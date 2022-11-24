ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Award-winning chef ensures Yonkers residents don't stay hungry on Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

An award-winning chef gave back to the Yonkers community Wednesday in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Chef Peter Kelly, of X20 Restaurant, and his staff cooked meals for residents in the city's municipal housing buildings.

Volunteers said that a total of 350 meals were packaged and delivered.

Kelly grew up in Yonkers public housing and had experienced not having food around the holidays which is why has been doing this project for three years.

"I hope everyone is inspired to do that. For me, that would be great if we can inspire people to do something, nice things for their neighbor," Kelly said.

Kelly added that this is a program he has plans to continue in the coming years.

