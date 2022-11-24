ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Stamford church hands out Thanksgiving food for local families in need

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

As food prices rise a Stamford church joined local organizations Wednesday to help fight food insecurity. They made sure hundreds of local families have a proper Thanksgiving meal.

A steady flow of cars made the trip to Bethel AME Church one day before the holiday as volunteers passed out turkey, chicken and bags filled with all the trimmings.

Spectrum and Inspira were sponsors of the event.

News 12 Connecticut's Marissa Alter has more.

