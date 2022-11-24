ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Nutcracker Reimagined: Local dancers bring new twist to holiday classic

By Sakura Gray
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVUvi_0jLtpiUx00

Local dancers bring new twist to holiday classic 01:41

FOLSOM — When you think of holiday traditions, going to see The Nutcracker may be on your list. Some local dancers are taking the classic Christmas tale and giving it a new twist.

It's a holiday classic reimagined. Instead of a wooden nutcracker coming to life, it's the king of rock 'n' roll. And put away the pointe shoes, the toy soldiers at Folsom Lake College dance hip hop.

Folsom Lake College's dance company, Mosaic, is taking center stage on December 1. Dancers will take the audience through a 1950s twist of Clara's journey on Christmas Eve. Many of the dances are students' visions come to life.

"They choreographed a lot of the numbers you'll see," said Julia Schoenwandt, creative director. "And they're amazing choreographers and dancers and performers, and we definitely have a dynamic group."

As their name reveals, these performers are a mosaic — different shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds, all with a shared passion for dance.

"Our Mosaic Dance Company is really what drives this Nutcracker Reimagined, so it's diverse, it's multicultural and we're really proud of the product," said Debi Worth, the chair of the college dance department.

Nutcracker Reimagined is a chance to usher in the holiday season with some Christmas magic and a bit of pizzazz. The show will debut at 6 p.m. next Thursday at the Harris Center.

To find tickets, you can head to the Harris Center's website and secure your seat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Performers in Lincoln gearing up for razzle-dazzle holiday spectacular on horseback

LINCOLN - Wild Heart Ranch is giving folks in Lincoln a taste of the wild, wild west.With a whinny and a "giddy-up", Wild Heart Ranch is gearing up for their holiday spectacular, dubbed "A Drafty Christmas."Acrobats will be doing flips and tricks on their galloping horses. Think 'Cirque du Soleil goes equestrian."Different choreographed dance moves and gymnastics moves to different music," said Alicia Stearman, owner of Wild Heart Ranch. "We're going to do a drill team performance with lights, we're going to light up the horses and there will be food provided as well." Before the razzle-dazzle, Wild...
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving 2022 is a welcomed return to normalcy for local restaurants

SACRAMENTO - Food, football, and family. Americans are celebrating this Thanksgiving Day. Some are choosing to spend the holiday out of the kitchen, while at the same time, supporting local businesses. CBS13 was in Old Sacramento where one restaurant welcomed people for some festive meals and fun. For the restaurants that decided to stay open on Thanksgiving, 2022 has been something of a return to normalcy. And from patrons to staff, that's more than enough to be thankful for this year. Rio City Café is taking all comers."We have reservations but only because we weren't sure what was gonna be open,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Christmas trees selling quickly ahead of holiday season, drought raises concerns over future

SACRAMENTO — Christmas is coming early for Eli McGee and other tree farmers like Chad Ericson."We have a limited number of trees to sell," said McGee, who co-owns a farm in the Apple Hill area of Placerville. "So we kinda have a quota and they go fast.""We've been swamped the last three years including this year," Ericson, who owns a tree lot in West Sacramento, explained. "And it's because people have been at home."A business built on tradition weathered the storm of the pandemic. "We've watched kids be raised from the time they came in as babies and now they're 10-15...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ukrainian refugees finding friendship celebrating first Thanksgiving ever

ORANGEVALE -- Ukrainian refugees are having their first Thanksgiving celebration, which they will probably never forget."It is our first Thanksgiving, and now we understand this celebration from another side," said Denys Hashpor.Hashpor and his family had to leave their home and just about everything else behind. They shared a video showing it all destroyed in the Ukraine war. They're one of the thousands of refugees now rebuilding in California."Now we are here, and we are happy with the kind people around," said Hashpor.A new support system now surrounds many at the Spring of Life Ukrainian Baptist Church in Orangevale."Most of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Love will win": Sacramento LGBTQ+ community honors 5 Club Q victims

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in midtown to stop and remember the five lives lost when, police say, a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Alrich, is facing five counts of first-degree murder and possible hate crime charges. In a court appearance Wednesday, he was ordered to be held in jail without bail. Wednesday also marked a show of support in Lavender Heights, the heart of Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community, which is home to bars, clubs and places where the queer community says they can...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year

STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby

SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department

RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cosumnes River College students return to classes virtually after 'threat of violence' against campus

ELK GROVE - Students at Cosumnes River College will return from Thanksgiving break remotely Monday, one week after district officials say someone made a "threat of violence" against the campus.The Los Rios Community College District says the Sacramento Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the person responsible.The district says it is also in the process of getting a temporary restraining order by the end of the day Monday and banning that person from campus.In-person classes will resume Tuesday.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope

ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started. 
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect

STOCKTON --  Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's going to be a new era": Sacramento City Council sees new female majority

SACRAMENTO — New election results are showing a big win for women in Sacramento.On Wednesday, the only man running for Sacramento City Council conceded, creating a new female majority at city hall with women holding five of the nine seats."It's going to be a new era for Sacramento," said Karina Talamantes, Sacramento City Councilmember-elect.Talamantes is one of three new councilmembers being sworn in, and all three are women."We need a seat at the table, and five women on the Sacramento City Council is the way to go," Talamantes said."That's a good and a great thing," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. "That's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.No further details were released.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homicide detectives investigating after man shot in Sacramento's Land Park area

SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street.Officers responded and learned the 37-year-old male victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.When they arrived at the gas station, the officers learned the man suffered a gunshot wound they described as serious but not life-threatening. However, hours later, Sacramento police confirmed the victim had since been pronounced dead.Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield. Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and a deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy