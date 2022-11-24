ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
PENDLETON, OR
ODF: $20 M grant put in place for wildfire risk reduction, encourage healthy forest growth

PORTLAND, Ore. — A $20 million grant has been rolled out to help reduce wildfire risk, and protect lives and property. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature invested nearly $195 million to address Oregon’s wildfire crisis through Senate Bill 762. $20 million of the $195 million created a two-year landscape resiliency and mitigation grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been administering.
OREGON STATE
Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
OREGON STATE
Audubon Society

Portland Audubon’s passionate and growing community has loved and advocated for Oregon’s wildlife and wild places for more than 120 years. With the help of our vast network of advocates, nature enthusiasts, and partners, we inspire and connect people to nature through a variety of programs that are grounded in science and learning.
PORTLAND, OR

