KATU.com
I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
Oregon nurses union accuses Providence of 'ongoing wage theft,' asks DA to investigate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The union representing Oregon nurses asked the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Providence Health & Services, alleging “ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses and other health care workers” at the hospital. According to the Oregon Nurses Association, thousands of workers at...
ODF: $20 M grant put in place for wildfire risk reduction, encourage healthy forest growth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A $20 million grant has been rolled out to help reduce wildfire risk, and protect lives and property. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature invested nearly $195 million to address Oregon’s wildfire crisis through Senate Bill 762. $20 million of the $195 million created a two-year landscape resiliency and mitigation grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been administering.
Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
Audubon Society
Portland Audubon’s passionate and growing community has loved and advocated for Oregon’s wildlife and wild places for more than 120 years. With the help of our vast network of advocates, nature enthusiasts, and partners, we inspire and connect people to nature through a variety of programs that are grounded in science and learning.
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
Give the gift of the outdoors: Parks and Rec offers holiday sale on annual parking passes
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Oregon State Parks 12- and 24-month parking permit sale through December. The yearly passes, normally $30, are on sale to holiday shoppers for $25. The 24-month pass is just $50. Without the passes, vehicle parking costs $5...
