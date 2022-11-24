ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kanye West Has Dinner with Ray J, Milo Yiannopoulos

Kanye West grabbed dinner with radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos Sunday night, and one of the dinner guests -- Ray J. A table for 6 was set at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. We don't know who else joined, but Milo told the hostess on his way in that Ray J was among the guests.
'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the singer behind huge '80s hits from "Flashdance" and "Fame" has died. Cara passed away in her Florida home Friday, according to her rep. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed. Irene won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "What a Feeling" -- the iconic song from...
Jay Leno Arrives for First Comedy Gig Since Getting Burned and Grazes a Cop Car

Jay Leno's miraculous return to comedy -- just 2 weeks after getting severely burned -- is officially a smash hit ... just ask the cops whose car he clipped!. It's the kinda Murphy's Law moment ya just have to laugh off, and Jay did, but Sunday night, as he pulled up to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, CA ... he really did graze a cop car's tire with his Tesla.
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

It keeps getting worse with Kanye ... new stories that he was showing naked pics of Kim to Adidas employees, lots of dating drama. So we gotta ask ...
Babyface Relists Longtime L.A. Home After Dropping Price $500,000

Babyface is hoping with a lower price, he'll be able to get his longtime L.A. home off his hands and to a new owner. The R&B legend relisted his Bel Air Crest estate for $7.495 million Monday, a decent discount given the house was first listed at $8 million. The home sits in a private and gated neighborhood -- so there's plenty of security for the new potential buyers.
Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!

Reality television fan favorite Paula Pickard -- the sweet and innocent off-and-on girlfriend of Mike Sorrentino -- was just 21 years old when she made her first appearance on season 1 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010. Aside from accompanying 'Mike The Situation,' Paula joined the rest of the...
Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club

Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
50 Cent Hosts George K's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

50 Cent is still king "In Da Club" … and he brought plenty of his famous rapper pals along to a celeb-packed birthday bash for nightclub impresario George Karavias, who celebrated his 34th birthday. The Sunday night event morphed into a Summer Jam-level concert as 50 not only performed,...
GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club

GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher. The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall...
Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85

Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.
'Amazing Race' Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on "The Amazing Race," has died. Don's son Greg tells TMZ ... Donald collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, CA and the family believes he suffered some type of heart issue. We're told Don, who...
Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names

Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.
