Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Definitely Dating
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are certainly more than friends ... holding hands and enjoying each other's company while out on a walk. The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted out in Los Angeles Sunday, and if it wasn't clear before -- you can definitely tell they're dating.
Kanye West Has Dinner with Ray J, Milo Yiannopoulos
Kanye West grabbed dinner with radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos Sunday night, and one of the dinner guests -- Ray J. A table for 6 was set at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. We don't know who else joined, but Milo told the hostess on his way in that Ray J was among the guests.
'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the singer behind huge '80s hits from "Flashdance" and "Fame" has died. Cara passed away in her Florida home Friday, according to her rep. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed. Irene won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "What a Feeling" -- the iconic song from...
Jay Leno Arrives for First Comedy Gig Since Getting Burned and Grazes a Cop Car
Jay Leno's miraculous return to comedy -- just 2 weeks after getting severely burned -- is officially a smash hit ... just ask the cops whose car he clipped!. It's the kinda Murphy's Law moment ya just have to laugh off, and Jay did, but Sunday night, as he pulled up to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, CA ... he really did graze a cop car's tire with his Tesla.
'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's...
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
It keeps getting worse with Kanye ... new stories that he was showing naked pics of Kim to Adidas employees, lots of dating drama. So we gotta ask ...
Cher and BF Alexander Edwards Hit The Weeknd's Concert for Date Night
Cher and her new BF Alexander Edwards are keeping their new romance fresh, hitting up big events together -- like The Weeknd's huge L.A. concert -- and they're not hiding their affection. Cher and her man hit up The Weeknd's Sunday night show at a packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood....
Babyface Relists Longtime L.A. Home After Dropping Price $500,000
Babyface is hoping with a lower price, he'll be able to get his longtime L.A. home off his hands and to a new owner. The R&B legend relisted his Bel Air Crest estate for $7.495 million Monday, a decent discount given the house was first listed at $8 million. The home sits in a private and gated neighborhood -- so there's plenty of security for the new potential buyers.
Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!
Reality television fan favorite Paula Pickard -- the sweet and innocent off-and-on girlfriend of Mike Sorrentino -- was just 21 years old when she made her first appearance on season 1 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010. Aside from accompanying 'Mike The Situation,' Paula joined the rest of the...
Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club
Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
50 Cent Hosts George K's Star-Studded Birthday Bash
50 Cent is still king "In Da Club" … and he brought plenty of his famous rapper pals along to a celeb-packed birthday bash for nightclub impresario George Karavias, who celebrated his 34th birthday. The Sunday night event morphed into a Summer Jam-level concert as 50 not only performed,...
GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club
GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher. The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall...
Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85
Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.
'Amazing Race' Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87
Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on "The Amazing Race," has died. Don's son Greg tells TMZ ... Donald collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, CA and the family believes he suffered some type of heart issue. We're told Don, who...
Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names
Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.
