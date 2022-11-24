Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
KATU.com
Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
KATU.com
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
KATU.com
Oregon nurses union accuses Providence of 'ongoing wage theft,' asks DA to investigate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The union representing Oregon nurses asked the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Providence Health & Services, alleging “ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses and other health care workers” at the hospital. According to the Oregon Nurses Association, thousands of workers at...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
nbc16.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
KATU.com
Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare
PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
KATU.com
Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
KATU.com
Upper Larch Mountain Road closes for winter season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Upper Larch Mountain Road has been closed for the winter season. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement of the closure earlier on Monday. Upper Larch Mountain Road is the highest road in Multnomah County, at an altitude of 4,055 feet. The...
KATU.com
Emergency responders recover body from the Columbia River near Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders have found a deceased person in the Columbia River just north of Hayden Island, south of the Port of Vancouver. Police and fire were called for water rescue and a marine incident at river mile 103 just after 11 a.m. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
KATU.com
Multnomah County monitoring weather, possibly opening emergency winter shelters
Portland, ORE — Delbert Lee Martin shared his story with KATU while in line for the Blanchet House's dinner to be served. "I’m living in a van right now. With rats," Martin said the cold weather is already a bit tough to handle, "I’ve been staying in at night."
KATU.com
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
Transit Police seek public help in identifying stabbing suspect (photos)
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division (TPD) is seeking public help to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing.
KGW
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
Comments / 0