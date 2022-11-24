ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare

PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Upper Larch Mountain Road closes for winter season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Upper Larch Mountain Road has been closed for the winter season. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement of the closure earlier on Monday. Upper Larch Mountain Road is the highest road in Multnomah County, at an altitude of 4,055 feet. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
PORTLAND, OR

