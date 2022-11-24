Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station shooting; 4th person charged in death of teen
MILWAUKEE - A fourth person is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. The accused is 20-year-old Jahmichael Jordan – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Nov. 27 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 1 a.m. near Buffum and Meinecke. According to police, an officer observed a vehicle that was taken in burglary and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit ends in crash; vehicle stolen
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Nov. 28 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The vehicle was reported stolen. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic stop in the area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole. The driver, a...
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
WISN
Milwaukee police pursuit of stolen car ends in crash on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon stolen car chase ended on Marquette University's campus, near North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Witness Paul Laatsch told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys he watched the chase end while he waited at a bus stop. "It spun around several times in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee beating death; Marvin Millner pleads not guilty to charges
MILWAUKEE - Marvin Millner pleaded not guilty on Monday, Nov. 28 to charges in connection with the beating death of a man on Milwaukee's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. Millner, 57, is charged along with 47-year-old Terry Johnson in this case. They face...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
CBS 58
French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI
CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
CBS 58
'We are devastated': Family of woman seen with wanted Racine dating app suspect releases statement
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a woman linked to 52-year-old Timothy Olson, a Racine man wanted by police after three fell unconscious in his presence, has released a statement to the community asking for continued thoughts and prayers. Kim Yvonne Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died earlier this...
