Jayne Moline
4d ago
In the LA Crosse area, there has been a huge problem with people abandoning cats or just letting them run. I put shelters and food out every year. I have my own kitties to take care of, one who was also abandoned for 3 years in Edgerton. A wonderful person finally brought her in, almost on her deathbed. She is the most wonderful cat in the world. I am disgusted by people who treat animals like they have no worth and deserve nothing. Big cats can live outside, domesticated kitties cannot.
6
Dan Fenrich
4d ago
I don't think anybody out there really wants to hear or see bad news about animals neglected we all know what happens I don't think we need to post that s***
5
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was the victim’s wife who called 911 to report the fire, at 7:50 p.m., when she got home from work.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taste the rainbow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schoolkids all know ROY G. BIV. That’s how they remember the colors of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. Here’s someone else you should know: Brad Spakowitz. Because once you know Roy, Brad’s going to help you know your...
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Kiel holds memorial for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is keeping the memory of fallen officer, Steven Nothem, alive. Dozens attended a memorial service Saturday at Kiel High school, Nothem grew up in Kiel and graduated from the high school. He served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, then served four...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County man not competent to stand trial for military truck chase
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.
WBAY Green Bay
Lambeau’s Festival of Lights tree honors man who died of cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The VanderGrinten family watched from their driveway as crews cut down their 45-foot-tall blue spruce. Paula VanderGrinten donated the tree to the Packers for the annual Festival of Lights. “She wanted the tree cut down so we could get started with a new one,” husband...
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a man suspected in a number of retail thefts. Enrique Soto Jr., 42, has felony warrants for his arrest. He’s 5′7″, about 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
WBAY Green Bay
Lambeau Field Christmas tree donated in fan's memory
In part 1, you'll meet a survivor and an investigator. Brands and influencers are using social media to get you to shop. So are scammers.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
Downtown Manitowoc cafe gives out over 250 free Thanksgiving meals
Susie Kay's Cafe in downtown Manitowoc served around 256 free Thanksgiving meals and desserts. It's the fourth year they've given out the dinners.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver found after fatal hit-and-run in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department says a 20-year-old man confessed to a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old Sheboygan man Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. at about 6:20 p.m. We talked with neighbors who said the victim was thrown more than 30 feet.
Community remembers 11-year-old killed in hunting accident
BERLIN, Wis. — At Riverside Park on Friday night, a crowd dressed in blaze orange could be heard singing, praying, and sharing stories of 11-year-old Easton Thom, who died in a hunting accident last weekend. Thom was in sixth grade at Berlin Middle School. During the vigil, held at Riverside Park in the Town of Berlin, his classmates recalled always...
