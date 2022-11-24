ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 9

Jayne Moline
4d ago

In the LA Crosse area, there has been a huge problem with people abandoning cats or just letting them run. I put shelters and food out every year. I have my own kitties to take care of, one who was also abandoned for 3 years in Edgerton. A wonderful person finally brought her in, almost on her deathbed. She is the most wonderful cat in the world. I am disgusted by people who treat animals like they have no worth and deserve nothing. Big cats can live outside, domesticated kitties cannot.

Reply
6
Dan Fenrich
4d ago

I don't think anybody out there really wants to hear or see bad news about animals neglected we all know what happens I don't think we need to post that s***

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was the victim’s wife who called 911 to report the fire, at 7:50 p.m., when she got home from work.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taste the rainbow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schoolkids all know ROY G. BIV. That’s how they remember the colors of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. Here’s someone else you should know: Brad Spakowitz. Because once you know Roy, Brad’s going to help you know your...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay woman found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shawano County man not competent to stand trial for military truck chase

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lambeau’s Festival of Lights tree honors man who died of cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The VanderGrinten family watched from their driveway as crews cut down their 45-foot-tall blue spruce. Paula VanderGrinten donated the tree to the Packers for the annual Festival of Lights. “She wanted the tree cut down so we could get started with a new one,” husband...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death

Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver found after fatal hit-and-run in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department says a 20-year-old man confessed to a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old Sheboygan man Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. at about 6:20 p.m. We talked with neighbors who said the victim was thrown more than 30 feet.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy