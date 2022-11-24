SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.

