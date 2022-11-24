ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Anonymous grant fills Boston elementary school with music

Inside the walls of Curtis Guild Elementary School, some of East Boston's youngest musicians are getting their first lessons thanks to a $1.65 million grant. Emily Dawson, the music teacher at Guild Elementary, knows music and the arts are more than just learning the notes. It builds her students' confidence in themselves.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Commonwealth Kitchen: Gifts that Give Back

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you are thinking about a gift that gives back and tastes good too, consider some of the offerings fromCommonwealth Kitchen. Misha Thomas Director of Business Development, along with Joshua Reed-Diawuoh founder of Gria Food Co. and Paulette Ngachoko founder of Hapi African Gourmet, explain how Commonwealth Kitchen is supporting their businesses.
NEEDHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant to close after 74 years

This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 28: Lost and Found

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3

IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
IPSWICH, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin

WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
WESTFORD, MA

