Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you...
WCVB
Anonymous grant fills Boston elementary school with music
Inside the walls of Curtis Guild Elementary School, some of East Boston's youngest musicians are getting their first lessons thanks to a $1.65 million grant. Emily Dawson, the music teacher at Guild Elementary, knows music and the arts are more than just learning the notes. It builds her students' confidence in themselves.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
WCVB
Commonwealth Kitchen: Gifts that Give Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you are thinking about a gift that gives back and tastes good too, consider some of the offerings fromCommonwealth Kitchen. Misha Thomas Director of Business Development, along with Joshua Reed-Diawuoh founder of Gria Food Co. and Paulette Ngachoko founder of Hapi African Gourmet, explain how Commonwealth Kitchen is supporting their businesses.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
theweektoday.com
Lindsey’s Family Restaurant to close after 74 years
This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
WCVB
Monday, November 28: Lost and Found
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
thelocalne.ws
Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3
IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin
WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
80 years later, 4 things you may not know about the devastating Cocoanut Grove fire
An anniversary vigil will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 17 Piedmont Street in Boston. Monday marks 80 years since a fire broke out at a Boston nightclub and killed nearly 500 people. On the night of November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub went up in flames.
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
