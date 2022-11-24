ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

fox44news.com

Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
kurv.com

Woman Killed By Trooper Identified

Texas D-P-S identified a woman shot and killed by a state trooper in Round Rock last Friday. Officials say 58-year-old Angela Nuckols died following a police chase that ended in a crash and shooting near Old Settlers Boulevard. Authorities said Nuckols was shot after she got out of an alleged...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Milam Co. pursuit nets drugs, guns, cash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle pursuit in Milam County leads to a seizure of firearms, cash and drugs. Cameron Police pulled over a blue Ford Focus at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Colfax Avenue and W 4th Street for an obscured license plate. When police approached the passengers side of the vehicle, the suspect and the vehicle fled – starting a pursuit.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas DPS identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new details following the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Round Rock. DPS has identified the suspect as 58-year-old Angela Nuckols from Pflugerville. The incident happened a little before noon when DPS received information from the Round Rock Police...
ROUND ROCK, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
TROY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
AUSTIN, TX
