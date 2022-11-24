Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
kurv.com
Woman Killed By Trooper Identified
Texas D-P-S identified a woman shot and killed by a state trooper in Round Rock last Friday. Officials say 58-year-old Angela Nuckols died following a police chase that ended in a crash and shooting near Old Settlers Boulevard. Authorities said Nuckols was shot after she got out of an alleged...
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
fox44news.com
Milam Co. pursuit nets drugs, guns, cash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle pursuit in Milam County leads to a seizure of firearms, cash and drugs. Cameron Police pulled over a blue Ford Focus at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Colfax Avenue and W 4th Street for an obscured license plate. When police approached the passengers side of the vehicle, the suspect and the vehicle fled – starting a pursuit.
Two boys from Uvalde killed in I-35 crash near Temple over Thanksgiving
DPS says the accident occurred during the 'holiday rush.'
APD identifies man who died after confrontation, shooting in east Austin
The Austin Police Department said it's investigating a man's death in east Austin Monday morning. It's considering the death "suspicious."
CBS Austin
Texas DPS identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new details following the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Round Rock. DPS has identified the suspect as 58-year-old Angela Nuckols from Pflugerville. The incident happened a little before noon when DPS received information from the Round Rock Police...
Texas teen charged with murder gets 15 years in prison
A teenager charged with murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
2 Boys Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened between Troy and Temple near Love’s Travel Stop and involved multiple vehicles.
KWTX
Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
New details on deadly crash that killed 8-year-old and 13-year-old
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the details of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The department released a statement saying troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-35 near...
KWTX
Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year. Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its...
