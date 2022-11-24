Read full article on original website
News On 6
OHP: Tow Truck Driver Killed While Loading Car In Wagoner County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a tow truck driver was killed while loading a car onto a wrecker over the weekend. According to troopers, 31-year-old John Mills from Muskogee was on the shoulder of Highway 69 near Wagoner on Saturday night when another car hit him. Troopers say the...
Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
News On 6
Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash
The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
News On 6
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KOKI FOX 23
KHBS
71-year-old man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man died after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night in Bentonville. Bentonville Police said police and Bentonville Fire responded to the area of NW 12th Street and N Walton Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. Police found the 71-year-old man seriously injured at the...
KTUL
18-year-old Vinita woman dies after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old woman from Vinita died after a two-vehicle crash in Craig County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85 near Ketchum. Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
71-year-old Bentonville man dies after hit by car
A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the north west side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
fourstateshomepage.com
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Lanes Open Again In Craig County After Crash At Intersection
All lanes are open again at the intersection of OK-85 and South Highway 82 near Ketchum in Craig County after a crash, OHP said. The lanes were closed for an hour while emergency crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
Man wanted for domestic battery in Parsons, police chase
Parsons Police are looking for a man wanted after a domestic battery incident and police chase. If you see Joshua Cole Sharp, do not approach, or try to detain him, but call the Parsons Police Dispatch at 620-421-7060.
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
