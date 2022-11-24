The Countdown: Setting the stage for the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is almost here, and in this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with a pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition.

Inflation is sometimes a topic of discussion on this show, but today we're talking about the good kind of inflation ... the inflating of the parade balloons along Central Park West.

What makes this tradition so amazing is the children of Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth, who joined her out in the field to report on the balloon inflation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In addition to their live report, Lee Goldberg joins the show with a picture-perfect forecast for Thursday's parade.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

How safe is it to gather with loved ones for big holidays? It's something we've been thinking more and more about lately. It started with the COVID pandemic. This season, it's a trifecta of illnesses. We still have COVID, but now we have the flu on top of it and RSV to make matters that much more complicated.

The fear of crime became a political football in the elections this month in races for Congress and in the race for New York governor. Yes, there was fear mongering, but the fear is real and so too are the reasons for the fear. We unravel the latest crime numbers from the NYPD and talk to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,