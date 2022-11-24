ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MD

Thanksgiving comes early on Kent Island

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZZ0r_0jLtlTUk00

People were giving thanks a little early at the Grasonvile Community Center on the Eastern Shore on Wednesday night. They wanted to have a free dinner for those in need and also to get people to come in and be around their community family.

Christina Rochester organized the meal with the help of the health department of Queen Anne's County. Rochester wanted to put together a meal so people can come out of their homes and reunite in friendship.

"To encourage folks to come in and sit down and have a meal together and get back to that village, that community feeling and mindset," Rochester said.

To feed 200 people it takes a lot of time, and a lot of work, and a lot of money. One of the the main reasons this feast can happen today is because of Ms. Worthy and her catering service.

"Because this is where I was born and raised and this a community," Worthy said. "I live in Delaware now, I'm still from the community, I participate in the community and donate my services when I can."

Tony Tingle has lived here for 40 years. He and his wife Pamela came in to celebrate with the community

"That's one of the main reasons I came out here tonight, to be more supportive in the community and try to get together with the other people that live here in Grasonville," Tingle said.

The pandemic found us avoiding our families and friends.

"The pandemic is also a resolution because now it has us yearning for togetherness," said Pamela Tingle. "We want it, we're craving it. So, I'm glad I came out."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sharing the Light

One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy