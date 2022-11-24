DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hugh Freeze has officially been named the head coach for Auburn football. Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss and Liberty. As head coach at Liberty from 2019-22, Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record. During his tenure at Liberty, he took former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis and developed him into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2021.

