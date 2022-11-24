Read full article on original website
November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. So, News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed. News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month,...
Color The Weather 11-28
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hugh Freeze has officially been named the head coach for Auburn football. Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss and Liberty. As head coach at Liberty from 2019-22, Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record. During his tenure at Liberty, he took former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis and developed him into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2021.
WTVY channels temporarily off-air
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are currently off-air due to an unexpected failure at our transmitter site related to our transmitter upgrade. Our engineers are working hard to reconnect the signals. We will provide updates as soon as information is provided. Thank you for your patience.
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/27
Giving Tuesday is a worldwide event to encourage people to give to local nonprofit organizations. It follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The junior league of the wiregrass is getting in the holiday spirit. As they are bringing back the Christmas tour of homes. Here to talk more about the event is Amelia Shelley.
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is postponing their annual Christmas parade to ensure a smooth and safe event. Due to inclement weather threats on Tuesday, November 29, the Enterprise “Sweet” Christmas Parade will be moving to Thursday, December 1. The parade is set to begin...
Beacon of Hope hosts Sensory Santa events
Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet. Giving Tuesday is...
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers. The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important...
“Ice and Lights” is now open to the public
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The weather didn’t stop some people today from hitting the ice skating rink in Dothan. “Ice and Lights” has officially opened up for the public and they are hoping for a great turnout. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Hundreds attend holiday pop-up market in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - From pictures with Santa, to shopping and food, Sunday’s holiday event in Enterprise had something for everyone to enjoy. Over 60 vendors gave attendees lots of opportunity to support local businesses, something owners say is especially important this time of year. “Everything I do is...
Next storm system expected to move in mid-week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll begin Tuesday near the 50-degree mark and warm solidly into the...
Community activists hear from classmates of 14-year-old murder suspect in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Community activists are hearing from the younger generation about what they can do to put an end to gun violence. This comes one week after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two young women. 14-year-old Vincent Oliver Jr. Is accused of killing Jasmine Bean and Ja’Lexius wells at a get-together […]
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near...
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot on Friday by the estranged husband of a woman the victim was visiting, authorities said. Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan died at a residence near Taylor, Alabama, WTVY reported. Brent Guilford, 35,...
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
