Enola Holmes & 9 Of The Most Brilliant Child Sleuths
Sometimes cold cases remain frozen unless an experienced private eye leads the investigation to solve the mystery. Age is nothing, but a number and sometimes the experienced PI arrives in the form of an underaged sleuth. Teenage detectives like Enola Holmes use their wit, imagination and lessons from mentors to...
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Opening Logo Sequence and Updated Moon Child Design
Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Sam Raimi's Cancelled 'Spider-Man 4' Vulture Costume Revealed in New Behind-the-Scenes Image
A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire could exist in a different and more perfect multiverse. But, in this multiverse, the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy remains just that: a trilogy. To make up for it, a new Spider-Man 4 behind-the-scenes image offers a close-up look at what the award-winning actor John Malkovich's actual Vulture costume would have looked like.
How 'The English' Redefines the Classic Brooding Western Hero
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The English. Created by Hugo Blick, Prime Video’s The English is a western like no other, though, at first glance, it might not look like it. Over the course of six episodes, the show tells the story of an unlikely pair crossing the American West in the late 19th century, each in search of their own form of retribution. Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) has crossed an ocean and half a country to find and kill the man who took the life of her son. Recently discharged Pawnee scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), on the other hand, is riding up to Nebraska to claim a piece of land that used to belong to his people. However, as we are told right in the show’s first episode, what you want and what you need are two different things, and Cornelia’s and Eli’s journeys change drastically from the moment they cross paths with each other.
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Apple TV+ Unveils New "Offer" for Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday this year, Apple TV+ has an exciting new "offer" for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas movie Spirited. The streamer released a new promo that has the actor's co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds referred to only as "The Ryan Reynolds+." This new update to the classic Reynolds has a slew of new features and expansions on his current abilities as well as some bug fixes to make him the perfect version of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds can, apparently, only be experienced with Apple TV+.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' IMAX Poster Explores The Depths of Pandora's Sea
With the long-awaited release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just around the corner, the film's marketing campaign continues to build momentum as a new poster has been revealed via the official IMAX Twitter page, which features a stunning look at Pandora's underwater world. With Pandora's oceans playing...
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
MCU has kicked off its holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in an offshoot adventure, Drax and Mantis decide to present Peter’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon, as a Christmas gift to him. In typical Guardians fashion, the new special is hilarious, with an overload of emotions at its core, and is filled with all the joy and cheer we need. To celebrate the release of the new special actor Chris Pratt shared some awesome behind-the-scenes footage from the filming.
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
'Chucky' Season 2: Yes, That Was [SPOILER]'s Voice in the Finale
Season 2 of USA Network and SYFY’s horror series Chucky was filled to the brim with chainsaws, Catholicism, and bloodshed. To say that Don Mancini upped the ante once again would be a complete understatement as the show’s sophomore season has been raking in the highest ratings of the entire Child’s Play franchise. One of the major draws to the second season can be found within the guest stars, including a who’s who in Jennifer Tilly’s close circle, and the addition of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson. Watson joined the series to portray the human version of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany’s (Tilly) children, who in Seed of Chucky, were confined to one doll body. By the end of the 2004 film, we see the kids take human form with their fates left dangling on a cliffhanger.
What's With All the Bugs on '1899'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. While 1899 has its fair share of cryptic elements, the bugs Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) use aboard the Kerberos might puzzle even the most attentive fan. That’s because the series never gives us a clear explanation of those bugs and what exactly they do. Nevertheless, enough clues are spread across the eight episodes of 1899’s first season for us to put things together and realize what those beetles are. Even so, the answer is not so straightforward, as the bugs simultaneously represent the emotional connection between Maura (Emily Beecham) and her son and a concept from computer science.
'Private Lesson' Trailer: Bensu Soral Is the Perfect Teacher in Turkish Rom-Com
As part of its move to enter new markets with the release of original films and shows, unique to a particular region and country, Netflix has been putting out more Turkish original projects. Now the streamer is set to add to that list with the release of Private Lesson. With the film set to arrive on the streamer on December 16, Netflix has dropped the trailer of the film in anticipation of its approaching release. Private Lesson is set to bring into focus love, career, relationships, and the complexity of juggling all of them without – even with “expert” help it could still be a tricky ask.
Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time
The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
Funko Celebrates ‘Elf,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Christmas Vacation’ With Holiday Multi-Pack Sets
It’s officially the most wonderful time of year. That means it's time for movie fans to snuggle up next to an open fire to watch all their favorite Christmas classics. There have been so many amazing Christmas movies over the decades, but few films have had the lasting cultural impact of Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and Elf. These iconic festive treats have seen their fair share of merchandise over the years. This includes Funko which has been preserving these holiday classics in vinyl plastic. Now the famous toy company is releasing a new Walmart Exclusive Movie Moment Pop figure for each of the three films that will fill fans with endless Christmas Cheer.
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
