Tony Schiavone has called a few shows in his time where the main event ended without a finish, and he recently revealed in no uncertain terms what he thinks of them. The AEW announcer looked back at the December 5th, 1987 episode of NWA World Championship Wrestling on the latest episode of his AdFreeShows podcast What Happened When, which ended with Ric Flair defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Michael Hayes. The match was in the middle of a pinfall when the show went to black and Schiavone explained why that was a bad decision and more. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

2 HOURS AGO