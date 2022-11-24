ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iffAU_0jLtk1vq00

A Disney Youtuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers.

Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade.

During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the walls of Pirate’s Lair at Disneyland.

The YouTuber incorrectly stated that the picture represented the number of people killed by pirates. However, fans found that the stencil was a semaphore, or a type of code, like the one used in “The Adventure of the Dancing Men,” a Sherlock Holmes story.

The code spelled out the message, “Each answer be havin’ three identical letters.”

Provost began a quest to find the riddles that correlated with the mysterious code; however quickly found one riddle was located in “Dead Man’s Grotto” on Pirate’s Lair, which is currently closed to the public.

Disneyland Secrets: Areas the public can’t go

The others were never created.

Luckily, Provost’s old footage of “Dead Man’s Grotto” showed where one hidden riddle was and how guests could locate them in the parks.

The answer to the mysterious riddle was bubbles.

While the initial code calls for three riddles to be located, Provost speculated that Walt Disney Imagineers, cast members responsible for creating the rides and attractions at Disney Parks, planned to add more during the island’s refurbishment in 2007.

However, the other two riddles didn’t make the final design.

The YouTuber also pointed out that Imagineers, who were fans of Holmes, put a silhouette of the fictional detective in Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Fantasyland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County

The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday. The unidentified suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” Friday afternoon in the town of Needles in San Bernardino County. Details about how the unidentified suspect was killed were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man wanted for attempted murder of tourists in Venice Beach bar brawl

Police are searching for a man in the attempted murder of two international tourists during a bar brawl in Venice Beach. The suspect has been identified as Brandon Manyo Dixon, who should be considered armed and dangerous, said Los Angeles Police. The incident happened on July 30, 2022, when the suspect and his friend began […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

A.J. Cook talks ‘Criminal Minds’ reboot ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

A.J. Cook reprises her role as J.J. in the “Criminal Minds” reboot “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” “It’s the ‘Criminal Minds’ you know and love, it’s just evolved,” Cook explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. The series picks up after “COVID, quarantine, and lockdown.” She explained how her character J.J. is dealing with struggles that many have […]
KTLA

3 bodies found after house fire in Riverside

A homicide investigation is underway after three bodies were found after firefighters extinguished a blaze inside a Riverside home. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. at a two-story home on the 11200 block of Price Court. Riverside police officers responded to a call regarding a person in distress and found smoke billowing from […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators

A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Woman shot by LASD deputy in Covina

A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday. It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Driver who plowed through 7-Eleven in Arcadia did so intentionally, police say

The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue around 7 a.m. […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

The California cities with the most package thefts

Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early November, the theft […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy