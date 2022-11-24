Read full article on original website
Related
Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Week Leading Up To Christmas Concert Designated As Northeast Texas Choral Society Week. Northeast Texas Choral Society is celebrating 25 years of quality choral presentations, with the annual Christmas Concert, entitled appropriately “Silver Bells.” Singers and members of the board were present during Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning to receive a proclamation designating the week leading up to the 2022 Christmas Concert as NETCS Week in Hopkins County.
Dinner Bell Menu for November 30, 2022
The Marine Corps League repeats as a Community Partner. We are grateful for the continued support!. Grab and go with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Oven...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 28 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. TUESDAY, NOV. 29 — Apricot Glazed Chicken Over Rice, Broccoli & Cauliflower, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 — Two Chili-Cheese Hot Dogs, Chips and a Pickle Spear. THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — Rope...
James Wallace Young
Funeral services for James Wallace Young will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at League Street Church of Christ (1100 S League St, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Bro. Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (376 CR 1175, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Chauncey Hawkins, Chris Young, Darius Raisey, Eric Hynson, Reggie Howard, and Richard Wilson, Brian Vaughn, Gerald Young Jr., Greg Scurlark, and Lawson Crook serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at MLK.
Thomas Mathew McLemore
Funeral services for Thomas Mathew McLemore, Jr. age 98, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Carrington officiating. Military graveside Honors by the Hopkins County Military Coalition will follow at Mahoney Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Parker, Joe Douglas, Durwood Smith, Merle Spence and the South Side Church of Christ Elders. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home.
2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Current & Past Board of Directors Gather In Celebration
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding, fêted current and former Foundation Board members with a reception on November 15 at the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs lobby. The reception felt more like a...
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Register For Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off By Nov. 23
The deadline to register for the Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off is quickly approaching. Although the event is still 2 weeks away, those planning to enter the contest are asked to register as soon as possible. “I need to know how many would like to participate by...
Zoning Board Approves Special Use Permit For RV Resort, Temporary Construction Trailer
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday night, Nov. 22, approved a special use permit for an RV Resort and another for a temporary construction trailer for a bank. Construction Trailer For New Bank. The ZBA approved a request for a special use permit allowing First National Bank...
Recent Refreshment Break Paris Junior College Provided on its Campuses
PJC Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, serves up Coke floats to students Mattie and Mollie O’Dell between classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend
Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY
Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022
Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will be admitted free to enjoy the old fashioned Christmas in the Park with their families at Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson St.
LaJuana Ruth Young
Funeral services for LaJuana Ruth Young, age 73, of Pickton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest cemetery with Austin Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Mack Walters, Richard Bain, Cameron Bain, Kason Barnhart, Ted Matlock, and Blake Bain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Childress, Conner Childress, Tanner Childress, Kelyn Bain, Tyler Bain, Matt Bain, Michael Post, and Tyler Childress. A visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0