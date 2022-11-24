Read full article on original website
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials had said they would sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors missed Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. State Elections Director Kori Lorick has said the machines are properly certified for use in elections. She wrote in a letter last week that the state would sue to force Cochise County supervisors to certify, and if they don’t do so by the deadline for the statewide canvass on Dec. 5, the county’s votes would be excluded. That would threaten to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat.
Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
The Senate on Monday brought a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections one step closer to passage, voting to end debate on an amendment that features religious liberty protections sought by Republicans. The process wasn’t without hiccups, however. Senators ultimately voted 61-35 to advance the amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act that includes language related […]
Nearly a quarter million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
Nearly a quarter million voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Monday, breaking the state’s record for a single day of early voting as incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker vie for the key seat.
