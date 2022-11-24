Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
'Here for Portland' hands out 3,000 gift cards to support downtown businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Here For Portland" — a city-led nonprofit — distributed three thousand $50 dollar gift cards at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. The gift cards were distributed through the free Kuto app and can be used at participating businesses in Portland.
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
KATU.com
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
Timeline: Chance of snow in the Willamette Valley this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground later this week. A cold weather system is moving through the Pacific Northwest, making for a chilly final week of November. High temperatures in Portland are set to average 5-8 degrees below normal.
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
KGW
All aboard! Portland's 'Holiday Express' departs this weekend
The Holiday Express is a yearly tradition for both families and train enthusiasts. It begins on Nov. 25, through Dec. 18.
Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns
Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show.
Portland stores navigate changing shopping habits for Cyber Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — With customers looking for holiday gifts, nothing reminds people of shopping more than the branded post-Thanksgiving gauntlet of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. "We just are in full holiday shopping mode now," said Ariel Kusby, bookseller at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland. Kusby...
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
KGW
Patrons at a sports bar in Northeast Portland stopped an attempted robbery
Be Van Sports Bar in Northeast Portland had someone attempt to rob them. They were unsuccessful thanks to the quick heroic patrons there to stop the suspect.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
People at NE Portland sports bar stop armed robbery early Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to find a local business along Northeast Sandy Boulevard in the Parkrose neighborhood that hasn't been impacted by theft or violence. It's all part of a typical day at work for Alexis Carrillo, who manages Sandy Smoke Shop. "There's a lot of people coming...
