ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Timeline: Chance of snow in the Willamette Valley this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground later this week. A cold weather system is moving through the Pacific Northwest, making for a chilly final week of November. High temperatures in Portland are set to average 5-8 degrees below normal.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
KGW

Portland stores navigate changing shopping habits for Cyber Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — With customers looking for holiday gifts, nothing reminds people of shopping more than the branded post-Thanksgiving gauntlet of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. "We just are in full holiday shopping mode now," said Ariel Kusby, bookseller at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland. Kusby...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy