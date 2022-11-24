Read full article on original website
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Steve Says: Tons of questions, not many answers after OSU debacle vs. Michigan
It’s been a long two days in Buckeye Nation since Ohio State fell flat on its face with its 45-23 home loss to archrival Michigan on an otherwise beautiful Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Typically, my weekend recap and lookahead column is called First Look because we take a...
Tale of the Tape: No. 3 Virginia at Michigan
The Virginia Cavaliers look to notch their first road win of the season as they travel to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. UVA will look to improve to 6-0 on the season after defeating...
Big Ten Conference releases statement on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight
The Big Ten Conference released a statement on Michigan and Michigan State's tunnel fight from Oct. 29, the Wolverines' 29-7 win over the Spartans. The violent postgame incident was turned over to the Washtenaw (Mich.) County Prosecutor’s Office for review last month, according to Melissa Overton, public information officer for the Michigan police department.
Michigan lands four-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett
Michigan received a Monday commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett, a one-time Cincinnati commit who was recently added to the four-star range by 247Sports. Hewlett is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect who has played everything from quarterback and wide receiver on offense to safety and linebacker on defense and...
Swarmcast: Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters NCAA Transfer Portal, can Iowa lure him to Iowa City?
Huge news on Monday morning as it was reported that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The early word is that Iowa could be a major player in this recruitment. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss how McNamara might fit in Iowa City, what the early buzz is, why getting McNamara early in the process would help jump-start the offseason and much more.
WATCH: Tom Izzo blasts Big Ten punishment for Michigan State-Michigan tunnel fight
Almost a full month after Michigan State and Michigan players fought in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Spartans' loss to their in-state rivals, the Big Ten on Monday announced its punishments for the Oct. 29 incidents. MSU is being fined $100,000 and cornerback Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging a helmet at Michigan's Gemon Green, is suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season. Michigan received a public reprimand for failure to adhere to the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.
Penn State snap counts vs Michigan State: What stood out?
Each week, we'll review Penn State snap counts from the previous game, via Pro Football Focus. Additionally, we'll look at who landed the three highest PFF grades on.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters Transfer Portal, what does it means for Iowa?
Big news broke on Monday morning when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This has been rumored for a couple of months now and the Big Ten.
Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
