Jackson, MS

247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: No. 3 Virginia at Michigan

The Virginia Cavaliers look to notch their first road win of the season as they travel to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. UVA will look to improve to 6-0 on the season after defeating...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan lands four-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett

Michigan received a Monday commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett, a one-time Cincinnati commit who was recently added to the four-star range by 247Sports. Hewlett is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect who has played everything from quarterback and wide receiver on offense to safety and linebacker on defense and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Swarmcast: Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters NCAA Transfer Portal, can Iowa lure him to Iowa City?

Huge news on Monday morning as it was reported that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The early word is that Iowa could be a major player in this recruitment. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss how McNamara might fit in Iowa City, what the early buzz is, why getting McNamara early in the process would help jump-start the offseason and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Tom Izzo blasts Big Ten punishment for Michigan State-Michigan tunnel fight

Almost a full month after Michigan State and Michigan players fought in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Spartans' loss to their in-state rivals, the Big Ten on Monday announced its punishments for the Oct. 29 incidents. MSU is being fined $100,000 and cornerback Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging a helmet at Michigan's Gemon Green, is suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season. Michigan received a public reprimand for failure to adhere to the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

