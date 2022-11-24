ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

CJ Blocker Decommits from Utah, Tyler Brown Set to Announce His Decision, and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8tV9_0jLtirNR00

Julio Gonzales provides us with the latest on the recruiting trail, including names like CJ Blocker, Tyler Brown, and more!

–4-star CB CJ Blocker, New Caney High School, New Caney, Texas.

CJ Blocker is the No. 413 overall, No. 43 cornerback, and No. 69 player in Texas. He decommitted from the Utah Utes on Wednesday morning after being committed to them since June 28. Blocker has picked up more offers since then, and official visits with the TCU Horned Frogs (December 9) and the USC Trojans (December 16) have already been set. However, despite his de-commitment from the Utes, he said they would remain in the mix to land him.

–3- star WR Tyler Brown, Greenville High School, Greenville, South Carolina.

Tyler Brown is the No. 958 overall, No. 132 wide receiver, and No. 15 player in South Carolina, and he will announce his commitment on Thanksgiving Day. Brown had committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in June before he backed off that pledge on October 11. He has offers from 15 schools, including the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Northwestern Wildcats. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine have the Tigers as considerable favorites to land him. I agree with that, and my prediction here is Clemson.

–4-star 2024 WR Debron Gatling, Milton High School, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Debron Gatling , the No. 276 overall, No. 40 wide receiver, and No. 38 player in Georgia in the 2024 class, will announce his commitment on December 11. His top eight schools are the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies. However, the Crimson Tide are the favorites according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction, with a 24.3% chance of landing him. The Georgia Bulldogs are next at 14.4%, followed by the Rebels with 12.3%. So this recruiting battle will come down to the Tide and Bulldogs, with Alabama winning.

–3-star OT Caden Jones, De La Salle High School, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Caden Jones will visit the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies on back-to-back weekends beginning December 10. He is the No. 421 overall, No. 33 offensive tackle, and No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Jones has said that the Gators are the leaders to land him. However, the On3 RPM has the Aggies as the big favorites, with an 87.4% chance of landing him. He has visited the Aggies four times, and he chooses them, despite his leaning toward the Gators and even with all the issues in College Station. So Texas A&M is my prediction here.

–3-star ATH JeyQuan Smith, Cajon High School, San Bernardino, California.

JeyQuan Smith is the No. 505 overall, No. 32 athlete, and No. 33 player in California, and he has narrowed his list to three schools. They are the Oregon Ducks, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies. He officially visited the Huskies the first weekend in September when they hosted the Kent State Golden Flashes. Smith then visited the Utes at the end of September when they hosted the Oregon State Beavers. So this one comes down to the Huskies and Utes, and I think he will end up in Washington. My prediction here is the Huskies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reacts to USC win over Notre Dame, Pac-12 title game rematch against Utah on deck

The USC Trojans further cemented the program’s immense turnaround under Lincoln Riley in just one season. After a 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame, the No. 6 Trojans might’ve clinched a spot in the top four for the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings. While USC has a rematch with Utah on deck in the Pac-12 Championship Game, a win there will likely clinch a playoff spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC

SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
easttexasradio.com

Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers

Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students

PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
OREM, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
688
Followers
262
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy