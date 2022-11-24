CJ Blocker Decommits from Utah, Tyler Brown Set to Announce His Decision, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales provides us with the latest on the recruiting trail, including names like CJ Blocker, Tyler Brown, and more!

–4-star CB CJ Blocker, New Caney High School, New Caney, Texas.

CJ Blocker is the No. 413 overall, No. 43 cornerback, and No. 69 player in Texas. He decommitted from the Utah Utes on Wednesday morning after being committed to them since June 28. Blocker has picked up more offers since then, and official visits with the TCU Horned Frogs (December 9) and the USC Trojans (December 16) have already been set. However, despite his de-commitment from the Utes, he said they would remain in the mix to land him.

–3- star WR Tyler Brown, Greenville High School, Greenville, South Carolina.

Tyler Brown is the No. 958 overall, No. 132 wide receiver, and No. 15 player in South Carolina, and he will announce his commitment on Thanksgiving Day. Brown had committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in June before he backed off that pledge on October 11. He has offers from 15 schools, including the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Northwestern Wildcats. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine have the Tigers as considerable favorites to land him. I agree with that, and my prediction here is Clemson.

–4-star 2024 WR Debron Gatling, Milton High School, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Debron Gatling , the No. 276 overall, No. 40 wide receiver, and No. 38 player in Georgia in the 2024 class, will announce his commitment on December 11. His top eight schools are the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies. However, the Crimson Tide are the favorites according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction, with a 24.3% chance of landing him. The Georgia Bulldogs are next at 14.4%, followed by the Rebels with 12.3%. So this recruiting battle will come down to the Tide and Bulldogs, with Alabama winning.

–3-star OT Caden Jones, De La Salle High School, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Caden Jones will visit the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies on back-to-back weekends beginning December 10. He is the No. 421 overall, No. 33 offensive tackle, and No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Jones has said that the Gators are the leaders to land him. However, the On3 RPM has the Aggies as the big favorites, with an 87.4% chance of landing him. He has visited the Aggies four times, and he chooses them, despite his leaning toward the Gators and even with all the issues in College Station. So Texas A&M is my prediction here.

–3-star ATH JeyQuan Smith, Cajon High School, San Bernardino, California.

JeyQuan Smith is the No. 505 overall, No. 32 athlete, and No. 33 player in California, and he has narrowed his list to three schools. They are the Oregon Ducks, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies. He officially visited the Huskies the first weekend in September when they hosted the Kent State Golden Flashes. Smith then visited the Utes at the end of September when they hosted the Oregon State Beavers. So this one comes down to the Huskies and Utes, and I think he will end up in Washington. My prediction here is the Huskies.