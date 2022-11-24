Read full article on original website
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury
Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Why Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has earned ‘microwave’ scorer role off bench
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard has delivered nearly every single time the Celtics have called his number this season. It happened when Malcolm Brogdon was out for a week and a spot in the rotation opened up. It happened again Friday, when Pritchard subbed in along with Luke Kornet as they sparked the Celtics to victory.
Luke Kornet taking pressure off Celtics trade needs with steady bench play | Brian Robb
BOSTON — One of the lingering concerns that many had about the Celtics heading into this season was on the big man depth front. Rob Williams was coming off of knee surgery and Al Horford is 36-years-old and outside of that duo, there was no center on Boston’s roster making more than the league’s minimum and had been a reliable backup center in the NBA.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker to sign with Dallas Mavericks (report)
Kemba Walker will get another chance to play for a playoff team this season as the veteran point guard is set to join the Dallas Mavericks. Marc Stein of Substack was first to report Monday morning that Walker is in advanced negotiations with the Mavs and could sign a deal as soon as this week with the 9-10 squad.
Damien Harris misses Patriots practice again, Rhamondre Stevenson may see heavy workload
FOXBOROUGH — For the second consecutive day, Damien Harris wasn’t present at Patriots practice on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. The running back suffered a thigh injury on Thursday night in Minnesota that appeared serious — he was on crutches in the locker room after the game — and a second consecutive absence doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Bills.
DraftKings Maryland starts off week with $200 instant bonus for MNF, NBA
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Maryland is off to a fast start and is showing no signs of slowing down this week. New players can take advantage...
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum out for Sunday’s game against Wizards
The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they take on the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was officially listed as out on the injury report because of his left ankle sprain. It’ll be the first time this season Tatum is out because of an injury as he’s played in all of Boston’s 19 games this season. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term knee injuries.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Wizards 130-121 behind Jaylen Brown’s 36 points
BOSTON — The Celtics’ offense erupted for 113 points in the first three quarters on Sunday night, helping them cruise to a comfortable 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Boston was without Jayson Tatum (sprained ankle) in the victory but that did not slow down...
What Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown said shifted Celtics’ energy in win over Kings
BOSTON — The vibes seemed off for the Celtics as they saw their 16-point lead flipped into a deficit against the Kings. While Boston was aggressive to start the game, Sacramento was more than willing to dominate the second quarter to make it a close game. But the C’s...
How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings on ESPN+ on Monday, 11/28/2022
The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs have an Original Six battle Monday night in Motor City. Fans looking to watch this game can do so on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for...
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Sunday’s games impacted their postseason chances
After a rough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the Patriots still could have left the weekend on the right side of the playoff bubble if one of two games had gone their way. But not only did neither of those games break in their favor, but little else...
