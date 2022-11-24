ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury

Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
Damien Harris misses Patriots practice again, Rhamondre Stevenson may see heavy workload

FOXBOROUGH — For the second consecutive day, Damien Harris wasn’t present at Patriots practice on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. The running back suffered a thigh injury on Thursday night in Minnesota that appeared serious — he was on crutches in the locker room after the game — and a second consecutive absence doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Bills.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum out for Sunday’s game against Wizards

The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they take on the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was officially listed as out on the injury report because of his left ankle sprain. It’ll be the first time this season Tatum is out because of an injury as he’s played in all of Boston’s 19 games this season. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term knee injuries.
