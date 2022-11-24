Read full article on original website
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
A holiday favorite is coming to Mill Mountain Theatre
A fresh take on an old classic brings celebrations of all four seasons to a local stage. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham
The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Here’s a few things fire safety experts say to be mindful of before you break out the holiday lights
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The holiday season is upon us, and many people are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their Christmas trees and their homes. Local experts shared how you can stay fire-safe this year. They say the most crucial step is not overloading your circuits by...
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
'Wreaths for a Cause:' The Institute looking to raise $20K for Danville charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — This holiday season is the 13th year of decorating "Wreaths for a Cause" at The Institute in Danville. Last year they raised $16,000 and this year's goal is to hit $20,000. "We have 82 wreaths here representing 48 different charities and non-profits in our area...
New River Community College offers free computer tune up; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
