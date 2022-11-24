ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
MONETA, VA
WHSV

Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

