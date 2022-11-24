ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive lines wrap around Honey Baked Ham stores as Southlanders get ready for Thanksgiving feast

 5 days ago

It's a familiar scene a day before Thanksgiving across the Southland - a massive line outside Honey Baked Ham!

There was a huge line at the Honey Baked Ham store in Northridge early Wednesday morning. The line stretched all the way down the street and even wrapped around the building.

The line outside the Glendale Honey Baked Ham location wasn't any better. Some folks in line said they were waiting for over two hours, even when they arrived bright and early at 7 a.m.

Despite the long wait, some customers said it's all part of the Thanksgiving experience.

With skyrocketing grocery bills, consumers are leaning into letting the professionals handle the turkey, ham and pie this year.

"I'm about simplicity and convenience and I will pay for that, as most people would I think," said Chris Defelice of La Crescenta.

Over in South Los Angeles, returning customers couldn't wait to get their hands on 27th Street Bakery's famous sweet potato pie.

27th Street Bakery has been in Jeanette Bolden-Pickens' family for more than 60 years. So she knows what to expect this week - she woke up at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to get ready for the rush.

"We open at 7, some people stand in line at 6:30," Bolden-Pickens said, adding that she expects to sell nearly 1,200 pies on Wednesday alone.

And while many ordered ahead this year, you can still wait in line as a walk-in Thursday for a coveted sweet potato pie. The eatery opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

