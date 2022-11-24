BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run

At around 2:45 am on Wednesday, Bakersfield Police were called to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash . The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with "life threatening" injuries. The driver left the scene.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, BPD believes they have found the car involved and would like to speak with Joseph Douglas, 36.

Anyone with any information to share about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 and request to speak with Officer Aaron Brown.