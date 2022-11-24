South Ogden seniors help bring warmth to those experiencing homelessness

What was once just a craft idea for senior citizens in a South Ogden independent retirement community, has now turned into an annual tradition to give back to the community.

Last year, residents at Treeo Senior Living in South Ogden started a project called 'Hats for the Homeless', where they made winter hats themselves to donate to the unsheltered during the colder months.

Karen Summers, the Connections Manager for Treeo says in the first year, they donated 100 hats.

In the past year, residents have been hard at work once again.

Lyla Cooper, a Roy native and resident at Treeo, started making hats last year.

"I've lost count, last year, I know I made about 85 before the end of the year," said Cooper.

Cooper tells FOX 13 News it doesn't take her much time at all to get a hat made.

"If I'm not doing anything I can in a day and a half, I can make one in my spare time," said Cooper.

Cooper and about a half dozen other women have participated in the project.

"They just use the yarn that we have or that is donated, they use the hat looms, or they crochet or knit and then we've just been stockpiling them and waiting for this day," said Summers.

On Wednesday, they loaded up about 200 hats that were made, as well as, some other donated items like blankets into their van.

Those who helped make the hats and even others who just wanted to show their support jumped aboard the van to help give them out to those in need.

The group settled on taking them to the Ogden Rescue Mission.

"For them to be able to go out and see their work and see it appreciated, It is a big thing," said Summers. "The fact that the hats are so colorful and joyful and that you can see them out in the community, It does make you feel warm and fuzzy."

Warmth is something Cooper hopes her efforts will help provide as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

"My husband and I are going to have a real nice Thanksgiving tomorrow with our son, so it would be nice if everybody had that opportunity to stay out of the cold and into the warmth," said Cooper.

On top of the hats, Cooper tells FOX 13 News she is also interested in making scarves that can be handed out or donated to the homeless, to also help them stay warm.