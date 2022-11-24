ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

One dead following shooting in Virginia Beach

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgwih_0jLtiW2I00

Police in Virginia Beach said one person died after a shooting Wednesday night.

At 7:25 p.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive, police said in a Tweet. It was there they found a victim who died at the scene.

Police said they're working to locate a suspect, identify the victim and notify their families.

About five minutes later, officers responded to another shooting less than three miles away in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard. Police said it was related to a domestic dispute. Two people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was the shooter and the other was an 'innocent bystander,' police said.

Virginia Beach officers are still looking for a suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy