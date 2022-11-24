One dead following shooting in Virginia Beach

Police in Virginia Beach said one person died after a shooting Wednesday night.

At 7:25 p.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive, police said in a Tweet. It was there they found a victim who died at the scene.

Police said they're working to locate a suspect, identify the victim and notify their families.

About five minutes later, officers responded to another shooting less than three miles away in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard. Police said it was related to a domestic dispute. Two people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was the shooter and the other was an 'innocent bystander,' police said.

Virginia Beach officers are still looking for a suspect.