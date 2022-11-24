ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: State Semifinal matchups, analysis

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The #ABC13FootballFriday state semifinals are now set, with games being played on Saturday, December 3rd. #4 Appomattox (Region C winner) heads to #1 Graham (Region D Winner), Saturday 2pm. (Mitchell Stadium, BLUEFIELD, WV) Analysis:. Appomattox comes in after winning a thriller over Glenvar in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Tigers confirm LU Football Coach Hugh Freeze as new head coach: Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's head coach is headed down South. According to Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger, Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn. Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze. Dellenger says Freeze would return to the SEC, where...
AUBURN, AL
WSET

Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a man with dementia is alright after he went missing from the area. They say Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, was last seen on Sunday afternoon driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates. As of 3...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy