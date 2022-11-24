Read full article on original website
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
Former LU dean sues, claims university fired him due to 'whistle-blower activities'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A former dean at Liberty University is now suing the school, according to a lawsuit filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 17 by Dr. John Robert Markley. He claims that Liberty fired him because of "whistle-blower activities," and that it is "unlawful termination."
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
'Wreaths for a Cause:' The Institute looking to raise $20K for Danville charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — This holiday season is the 13th year of decorating "Wreaths for a Cause" at The Institute in Danville. Last year they raised $16,000 and this year's goal is to hit $20,000. "We have 82 wreaths here representing 48 different charities and non-profits in our area...
'Things aren't right:' Shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon a neighborhood in Lynchburg was riddled by gunfire. The Lynchburg Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots at Meadows Apartment Complex, and the shots can be heard in video acquired by ABC13. The woman who sent it to the...
Liberty stumbles against Aggies; Freeze rumors surface before home finale
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — What should have been a fun tribute to Liberty's senior football players turned into an ugly rout by an under-.500 New Mexico State squad, and rumor swirling about the future of the program with coach Hugh Freeze. Liberty (8-4) allowed 42 straight points as New...
Football Friday 2022: State Semifinal matchups, analysis
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The #ABC13FootballFriday state semifinals are now set, with games being played on Saturday, December 3rd. #4 Appomattox (Region C winner) heads to #1 Graham (Region D Winner), Saturday 2pm. (Mitchell Stadium, BLUEFIELD, WV) Analysis:. Appomattox comes in after winning a thriller over Glenvar in the...
Tigers confirm LU Football Coach Hugh Freeze as new head coach: Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's head coach is headed down South. According to Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger, Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn. Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze. Dellenger says Freeze would return to the SEC, where...
Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
Dog found shot in Botetourt County dies, deputies searching for suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Black Friday a family driving in Botetourt County found a dog who has been shot near the intersection of Botetourt Road and Chatham Road. A deputy rushed the dog to the animal hospital, but the dog couldn't be saved and he died. The...
Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a man with dementia is alright after he went missing from the area. They say Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, was last seen on Sunday afternoon driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates. As of 3...
Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
