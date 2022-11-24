Read full article on original website
WSET
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin participates in 345th Tax Tribute Ceremony
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the 345th Tax Tribute Ceremony on Wednesday. The Governor was joined by tribal citizens of the Mattaponi and the Pamunkey Virginia Indian Tribe for the ceremony. Before the tribute ceremony, Governor Youngkin met privately with the Chiefs of the Mattaponi...
WSET
Most Virginians expected to spend more than $500 on gifts amid high inflation: Report
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A new Roanoke College spending report says high prices won’t stop 65% of Virginians from spending at least as much this holiday season as they did last year. Nationally, inflation remains more than 7.5% year over year. Total spending increases with prices and the...
WSET
Virginia Department of Education announces $143k in Teacher Apprenticeship Planning grants
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced Monday that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is awarding $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. According to VDOE, The programs will allow divisions to hire...
WSET
Sunday starts quite wet; ends dry
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to some rainfall, some of it heavy at times. But - this isn't the story of the whole day. Sunday is a day that will be quite wet, at least at the start. Rain will be rather widespread by sunrise on Sunday.
