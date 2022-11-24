ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin participates in 345th Tax Tribute Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the 345th Tax Tribute Ceremony on Wednesday. The Governor was joined by tribal citizens of the Mattaponi and the Pamunkey Virginia Indian Tribe for the ceremony. Before the tribute ceremony, Governor Youngkin met privately with the Chiefs of the Mattaponi...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Sunday starts quite wet; ends dry

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to some rainfall, some of it heavy at times. But - this isn't the story of the whole day. Sunday is a day that will be quite wet, at least at the start. Rain will be rather widespread by sunrise on Sunday.
VIRGINIA STATE

