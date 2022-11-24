ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development

The city of East Orange broke ground Monday on its largest real estate development project. The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops. City leaders and developers hope the project will transform the economic and social activity in the area.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

