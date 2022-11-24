Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years
The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
Bronx family on road to recovery after Thanksgiving day fire
A fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment early Thanksgiving morning in Melrose, and now a Bronx family says they’re being forced to live apart because of it.
News 12
Puppy rescued off the streets of Asbury Park recovering at Monmouth County SPCA
A puppy found on the streets of Asbury Park has been given a second chance at life thanks to the Monmouth County SPCA. Officials say Rosie, who was found on Nov. 18, had an ear infection, hypothermia and dehydration. They don't know who Rosie's owner is or how she ended up on the streets.
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
Monroe mom-and-pop shops excited for Small Business Saturday
Business on Lake Street in the Village of Monroe were excited on Saturday as they eagerly anticipated an influx of shoppers for Small Business Saturday.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Peekskill mourns loss of 24-year police veteran Gregory Jones
Heavy hearts in the city of Peekskill as the police department announces the death of Officer Gregory Jones.
Headlines: Amazon driver saves family, Ramapo crash, White Plains firefighter pulls woman from car fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Paterson turns up the yuletide cheer during Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The event brought the feeling of Rockefeller Center right to the heart of the city.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
News 12
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The city of East Orange broke ground Monday on its largest real estate development project. The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops. City leaders and developers hope the project will transform the economic and social activity in the area.
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
Fire at Keyport marina destroys one boat, contained by crews
Firefighters did an expert job containing a fire to a single boat at a Keyport marina Monday morning.
Flames tear through Nassau Police's Second Precinct; building a total loss
A fast-moving fire tore through the Nassau County Police Department's 2nd Precinct building on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury Saturday night.
News 12
Cornwall family of 8 homeless after lithium battery in power tool found to spark blaze
The Garulli family imagined happy holidays in their new home when they stood outside of it for a photo on their closing day in September but instead, they’re now homeless. The Cornwall family of eight had their lives changed in an instant Saturday night after officials say a lithium battery in a power tool set fire to their house on Beakes Road.
Mother charged with murder in stabbings of her 2 boys in NYC
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday.
News 12
Burglary uptick sparks fears larger 'crews' may be operating; one suspect at large
Police are concerned that criminal "crews" might be operating in the Bergen County area after an uptick in home burglaries. A warning has been issued to homeowners after two houses in Washington Township were broken into on the east side of town over the weekend. A suspect from a separate...
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
News 12
Power & Politics: Republicans narrow the gap, gain ground in southern Brooklyn
It's been a few weeks since Election Day and many are still buzzing about what happened in New York. In Congress, Republicans narrowed the gap – winning 11 of 26 seats. Only one of those seats was in the city, NY-11, encompassing Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.
