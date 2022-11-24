Read full article on original website
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford
The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GSP cites driver who struck pedestrian in crosswalk at Alto prison
A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. Lloyd Wensel, 39, of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to conduct active shooter drill
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office is reminding all residents and business owners that The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Court Operations Division will be conducting a live, multi-agency, active shooter exercise on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, this exercise will...
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500...
Northeast Georgia History Center to kick off telethon on Friday
The Northeast Georgia History Center is preparing to host its third virtual telethon, and for the first time, the event will benefit Gainesville Reads. The 24-hour telethon will start this Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. and viewers can stream the event from the Northeast Georgia History Center’s Youtube or Facebook.
12-year-old identified as victim killed in shooting near Atlantic Station, mayor says
A 12-year-old boy was identified as the victim who died in Saturday night’s shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in a press conference on the 17th Street bridge on Sunday. “Over here, we have continued to say recently that Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens said....
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Jackson EMC awards the Bright Ideas grant to nine local teachers
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation awarded their Bright Ideas grant to a total of nine teachers from four Hall County middle schools and two Gainesville middle schools. Jackson EMC started the Bright Ideas grant to provide funds for unique, innovative classroom projects that are not already funded through general education dollars. The grant provides teachers up to $2,000 to put toward these projects.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police. DeKalb County police said officers responded around...
Former DJJ Counselor arrested for 'inappropriate behavior' with a minor
A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested in Hall County on Tuesday for allegedly engaging in "inappropriate behavior" with a minor. According to Glenn Allen, communications director with DJJ, said John Wilkins, Jr. was terminated from his employment with the agency as a counselor on October 13 for violation of the department's employee conduct policy. His termination came after an internal investigation by the department.
