ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

Two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog were found dead in a creekbed Tuesday evening, according to police.

The residents, Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane.

Police are investigating whether a car crash the day before the bodies were found may be connected to the deaths.

On Monday at around 5:35 p.m., a car crashed on Sacramento Drive in the area near where the bodies were found, according to the police. The car reportedly hit the curb, a street sign and the bridge over the creek, the police said.

The car was reportedly towed, but police gave no indication on the condition of the driver or whether they were taken into custody.

On Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed near where the car had crashed, according to the agency. Police reportedly attempted to contact the dog’s owners, but were unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROoiM_0jLtgqqo00
The bodies of two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog were found in heavy brush in the creekbed near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. A day earlier a car crashed into the bridge abutment, and police are investigating whether it might be linked to the deaths. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Then, at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police received a missing persons report about two San Luis Obispo residents who had not arrived as expected in Modesto, according to the department.

The police said they searched the residents’ home but found it empty and no evidence of foul play.

A police dispatcher was then able to make the connection between the dead dog found earlier and pictures of the residents and their dog given to police by family of the deceased.

After returning to the creekbed on Sacramento Drive, police were able to find the bodies of Chachere and Besser under dense brush, police said.

The cause of the two residents’ death has not yet been released by the San Luis Obispo County coroner.

Police continue to investigate. If anyone has information relating to the vehicle collision on Monday, please contact Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 to share information anonymously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN8Cg_0jLtgqqo00
The bodies of two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog were found in heavy brush in the creekbed near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. A day earlier a car crashed into the bridge abutment, and police are investigating whether it might be linked to the deaths. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 9

Julie pera
4d ago

How tragic.Sounds like that car mowed down the 3 of them but they got pushed into the grassy brush and no witnesses saw them get mowed down and they were hidden So horrible.❤️🐶👩‍❤️‍👨.

Reply
4
ABlockOfWood
4d ago

Incredible that after two separate incidents, with the cops roaming all around and such that these bodies weren't found until the third call, when they finally added up the dog and the owners... those bodies must have been well out of sight !

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan Street and South College Drive Friday night, according to Santa Maria Police Department. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is not being released at The post 21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
171
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy