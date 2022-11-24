2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed

Two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog were found dead in a creekbed Tuesday evening, according to police.

The residents, Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane.

Police are investigating whether a car crash the day before the bodies were found may be connected to the deaths.

On Monday at around 5:35 p.m., a car crashed on Sacramento Drive in the area near where the bodies were found, according to the police. The car reportedly hit the curb, a street sign and the bridge over the creek, the police said.

The car was reportedly towed, but police gave no indication on the condition of the driver or whether they were taken into custody.

On Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed near where the car had crashed, according to the agency. Police reportedly attempted to contact the dog’s owners, but were unsuccessful.

The bodies of two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog were found in heavy brush in the creekbed near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. A day earlier a car crashed into the bridge abutment, and police are investigating whether it might be linked to the deaths. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Then, at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police received a missing persons report about two San Luis Obispo residents who had not arrived as expected in Modesto, according to the department.

The police said they searched the residents’ home but found it empty and no evidence of foul play.

A police dispatcher was then able to make the connection between the dead dog found earlier and pictures of the residents and their dog given to police by family of the deceased.

After returning to the creekbed on Sacramento Drive, police were able to find the bodies of Chachere and Besser under dense brush, police said.

The cause of the two residents’ death has not yet been released by the San Luis Obispo County coroner.

Police continue to investigate. If anyone has information relating to the vehicle collision on Monday, please contact Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 to share information anonymously.