Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
kclu.org
The festive concert 'with a purpose' coming to Santa Barbara this holiday season
Grace, 24, contracted a virus when she was in her senior year at high school that spread to her spine, which left her paralyzed from the neck down. Since then she has dedicated herself to finding enlightenment and inspiring others through art and music. It's the 5th time she's spearheaded...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
Santa Barbara Independent
Andy K. Galbraith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Kooichi Galbraith (Andy). Andy was born on April 29,1961 in Santa Barbara, CA to parents Clinton (Chief) and Reiko Galbraith. He passed away on November 15, 2022 at his home in Willows, CA after an approximately six month battle with cancer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
nomadlawyer.org
Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding | Gaggles of Geese
On the morning of October 10, I was birding on Santa Cruz Island and was puzzled by what sounded like the yapping of small dogs coming from high overhead. At first I saw only sky, but then a large skein of geese in a ragged V formation flew overhead — they were greater white-fronted geese. Over the morning, several more skeins flew over, totaling more than 150 birds. A small flock even settled down in the watershed near the anchorage and proceeded to graze on what grasses they could find. When I got home later that day, I found that the birding hotlines were abuzz with news that large numbers of greater white-fronted geese had been seen across coastal southern California. This goose is regular in winter here, but usually only in very small numbers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $961. That’s $566 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,107. In the last...
foxla.com
VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Cyber Monday is officially underway!. Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items. You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Milpas Holiday Parade on December 10
The Santa Barbara Eastside Society is sponsoring the 68th Annual Milpas Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 10th, from 5:30-7:30 pm, on the Milpas Street corridor. The parade begins at De La Guerra Street and finishes at Mason Street. The year’s theme is Surfing Santa, so please wear your best Hawaiian...
KEYT
Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption from noon to 4 pm Sunday. In the past they have hosted these routinely for cats, but now they have chosen to extend this to our 4 legged canine friends, as well. Workers say that this creates a The post Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sleeping Bag Drive for Those Experiencing Homelessness
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – More than 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves and backpacks.
