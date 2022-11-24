ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Olympic boxer arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a gym in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — An ex-Olympic boxer has been arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting at a gym in Florida.

According to court records obtained by WFLA, Azea Agustama, 39, was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of making written threats to commit a mass shooting/terrorism and a county of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily harm.

According to WFLA, authorities say Agustama had made multiple threats on Instagram to harm or kill employees at the BOXR Gym in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. Reportedly, the threats came about 11 days after Agustama’s membership to the gym was revoked and he was given a trespass warning.

His membership was revoked and the trespass warning came after Agustama reportedly got into an argument with someone, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ. At the time, he was working as a personal trainer.

Agustama reportedly called the police on Tuesday prior to the threats to see if he could go back to the gym to get his personal items, according to WTVJ.

In one of the posts, Agustama allegedly had a picture of the gunman from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a long caption that said he had been thinking about shooting multiple people at the gym, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ. He added that he was “willing to shoot with a actual [sic] gun or bazooka for righteousness sake.”

According to court records obtained by WFLA, Agustama allegedly also sent a photo of one of his intended targets to a witness that said, “He’s first when I get my gun or with something else first (RIP).”

Following the multiple threats, Agustuama allegedly placed a $150 deposit on an AK-47 at a pawnshop in Opa-locka. According to WTVJ, he was taken into custody at the pawnshop. At a court hearing on Wednesday, Agustama was ordered to be held on a $3 million bond.

According to WTVJ, Agustama was born in Haiti and then grew up in Miami. He was a light heavyweight boxer with about 18 professional wins at venues in the area called Miami Kai and Magic City Casino.

WTVJ said that in 2008, Agustama represented Haiti at the Beijing, China, Olympic Games. Also in 2008, Agustama won a gold medal at the National Golden Gloves tournament.

WTVJ reported that Agustama was known as “Haitian Hitman.”

No further information has been released.

