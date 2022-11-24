Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
860wacb.com
Hildebran Man Charged With Weapons Offenses And Resisting Arrest
Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, age 21 of Hildebran, was arrested Saturday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Morrison is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $12,000. Morrison is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, November 28th.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Detained
A Stony Point man was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on November 22nd. 42-year old Garland Plato Spears was served an arrest warrant from Iredell County for failing to appear in court. The original charges were traffic related including driving with license revoked. Spears was transferred to the Iredell County Detention Center but as of today he is no longer in custody.
NC woman charged with death of 4-year-old to make first court appearance
Chelsea Crompton, who is the girlfriend of four-year-old Hazel Lidey's father, is being charged with murder.
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in North Carolina: deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Alleged Argument at Catawba Dollar General Ends In One Shot, Another Arrested
CATAWBA, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County arrested a man charged with firing a gun at a Dollar General store just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Catawba Police arrested Dimario Coulter for allegedly shooting a man at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba. When...
2 people injured in shooting on Bennett Street in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Asheboro. According to Asheboro Police Department, they were called to Bennett Street around 1 a.m. about a gunshot. When they got there, they found a man and a woman who had “sustained wounds as a result of the incident.” They were taken to […]
1 dead in broad-daylight targeted shooting in NC neighborhood, police say
Police noted that the investigation is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County
19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
WXII 12
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run crash; officers later find car involved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday. It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2900 block of North Church Street near Fields Street. When police arrived, they say Jerry McBride, 67, of Greensboro, was found in the southbound lanes of North Church Street. McBride was suffering from serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.
WXII 12
Man shot twice during a fight at a hotel overnight, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating a shooting at a hotel that left one man seriously injured. It happened at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1000 Blk of Hampton Inn Court, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 10:26 p.m. on Friday. Police said the...
860wacb.com
Man Jailed On Felony Charges In Alexander County
40-year old Michael Wayne Ballard is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $50,000. He was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ballard is also charged with felony probation violation. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
Comments / 0