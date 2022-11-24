ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Hildebran Man Charged With Weapons Offenses And Resisting Arrest

Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, age 21 of Hildebran, was arrested Saturday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Morrison is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $12,000. Morrison is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, November 28th.
HILDEBRAN, NC
Stony Point Man Detained

A Stony Point man was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on November 22nd. 42-year old Garland Plato Spears was served an arrest warrant from Iredell County for failing to appear in court. The original charges were traffic related including driving with license revoked. Spears was transferred to the Iredell County Detention Center but as of today he is no longer in custody.
STONY POINT, NC
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County

31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
CORNELIUS, NC
Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
HICKORY, NC
Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County

19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run crash; officers later find car involved

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday. It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2900 block of North Church Street near Fields Street. When police arrived, they say Jerry McBride, 67, of Greensboro, was found in the southbound lanes of North Church Street. McBride was suffering from serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
Man Jailed On Felony Charges In Alexander County

40-year old Michael Wayne Ballard is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $50,000. He was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ballard is also charged with felony probation violation. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

